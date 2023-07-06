Anzeige
FIVE: THE FIRST AND ONLY HOTELS IN THE UAE TO OBTAIN INTERNATIONAL RENEWABLE ENERGY CREDITS (i-RECs)

Link to Imagery here: https://we.tl/t-FHpkKadYNF

DUBAI, UAE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability, FIVE has become the first and only hotels in the UAE to obtain the International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC) to achieve 100% renewable electricity for 2022.

FIVE Logo

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said, "I congratulate FIVE on becoming the first and only hotel in the UAE to obtain the International Renewable Energy Certification Foundation (I-REC) to achieve 100% renewable electricity for 2022. FIVE's commitment to sustainability is a role model for other businesses in the UAE and around the world at all levels."

Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Founder, FIVE comments on FIVE's stellar achievement, "Ahead of COP28, FIVE's electric milestone demonstrates the power of collaborative innovation when two future-focused changemakers (FIVE and DEWA) come together in pursuit of Sustainable Development."

Media Contact: Farah Palia; +971 55 289 3588; farah.palia@fiveglobalholdings.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2063542/4006052/FIVE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/five-the-first-and-only-hotels-in-the-uae-to-obtain-international-renewable-energy-credits-i-recs-301871183.html

