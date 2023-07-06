DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (E127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2023 / 14:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.1334 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32787767 CODE: E127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 LN Sequence No.: 255938 EQS News ID: 1674391 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 06, 2023 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)