DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2023 / 14:51 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.0839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2534622 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN Sequence No.: 255935 EQS News ID: 1674385 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 06, 2023 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)