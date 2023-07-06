Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
WKN: A2PJN6 | ISIN: US05352A1007 | Ticker-Symbol: AVG
06.07.23
08:01 Uhr
18,478 Euro
-0,166
-0,89 %
ACCESSWIRE
06.07.2023 | 15:26
Avantor's Noël France Recognized as a Top 15 Influential Women in Diversity for 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Avantor
Avantor, Thursday, July 6, 2023, Press release picture

Photo: Noël France, Vice President Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Avantor.

Noël France, Vice President - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Avantor, was recognized by Diversity Global Magazine as one of the 15 top influential women in diversity for 2023.

"In her role, she has focused on strengthening the DE&I commitment by elevating the voices of employees and establishing policies and processes that interrupt and prevent bias," said DiversityGlobal Magazine.

Noël and her team have visited more than 20 Avantor sites worldwide "to connect directly with employees (including the frontline workforce) to hold face-to-face discussions on topics such as microaggressions and how to get involved in DE&I initiatives and Employee Resource Groups."

Global visibility with leaders like Noël is just one way that Avantor keeps DE&I front and center with its employee base.

Avantor is focused on creating a fully inclusive culture that celebrates diversity and creates equitable opportunities for all to learn and grow. Every day, the company invests in building community, educating through shared experiences, and examining our processes and policies to ensure inclusivity and equity.

  • Read more about Noel France's DE&I leadership at Avantor
  • Learn more about Avantor's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitment

About Avantor:

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Avantor on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Avantor
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/avantor
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Avantor

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765951/Avantors-Nol-France-Recognized-as-a-Top-15-Influential-Women-in-Diversity-for-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
