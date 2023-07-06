Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014
IBM's First Chief Impact Officer Speaks Out - Transition to a Sustainable Society Where No One Is Left Behind

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / IBM

Originally published by japan.zdnet.com on June 30, 2023

Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer (CIO) of IBM, visited Japan to discuss career support through IBM SkillsBuild and the IBM Sustainability Accelerator. Nixon-Saintil leads IBM's global CSR team, which promotes activities that have a positive impact on society, focusing on IBM's Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG).

Please describe the role and mission of the Chief Impact Officer.

I am the first Chief Impact Officer at IBM. And the role of the CIO is to develop measures and strategies to have a positive impact on the community and also to create an impact on society.

There are several specific measures, but we are particularly focused on education/talent development and sustainability. In the area of human resource development, we are training people who want to work in technology to develop their skills. In terms of sustainability, we support organizations that address climate change and global warming by providing IBM solutions.

IBM feels that it has a significant impact on the community, so when I was asked to become CIO, I was very excited to be in a position to lead a variety of initiatives on a global level and to develop strategies to make an impact in the areas of education and sustainability.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Thursday, July 6, 2023, Press release picture

Chief Impact Officer Justina Nixon-Saintil

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765953/IBMs-First-Chief-Impact-Officer-Speaks-Out-Transition-to-a-Sustainable-Society-Where-No-One-Is-Left-Behind

