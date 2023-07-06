OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE has announced that Lusvertikimab (or OSE-127), the company's most advanced asset in the immuno-inflammation space, has received a positive review from the independent drug safety monitoring board (DSMB). The review is for the ongoing Phase II clinical trial, which is assessing Lusvertikimab as a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis (UC), and the DSMB has recommended that the study continues to completion. We view this as an encouraging sign that the trial is progressing as anticipated, with no significant adverse events. With the announcement that this asset will no longer be investigated in partnership with Servier as a potential treatment for Sjögren's syndrome, top-line results from the UC trial, expected in December 2023, may represent the next most significant catalyst for this asset, in our view.

