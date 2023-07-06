Addionics Wins UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) SME Credit Competition

Recognizing the revolutionary impact and commercial readiness of Addionics' 3D Current Collector for the battery industry, Addionics, along with other winners Nyobolt and AMTE Power, will receive funding to fuel continued growth

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addionics , a provider of next-generation battery technologies, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of the prestigious SME Credit Competition , part of the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded Faraday Battery Challenge (FBC). From a wide range of applicants with innovative battery technologies, Addionics stood out from the rest due to its proven impact on battery performance and its readiness for widespread commercialization.

Addionics' Smart 3D Current Collectors are laying the foundation for the next generation of batteries, delivering superior energy density, higher power, faster charging times, and a longer lifespan compared to traditional batteries - all at a lower cost. By revolutionising the physical structure of batteries, Addionics significantly improves the performance of any battery regardless of its chemistry. Already in advanced testing with major OEMs and automakers across North America and Europe, the company's cost effective drop-in solution seamlessly integrates into existing production facilities, allowing battery manufacturers and automakers to increase production capacity while reducing manufacturing costs.

"Being recognized by the UKRI is an honour for us, and it is a true vote of confidence from the UK government that our technology is set to do incredible things." said Dr. Moshiel Biton, CEO and co-founder of Addionics. "It is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team, and our unwavering commitment to revolutionising the battery industry. This recognition not only validates our belief that advanced and efficient 3D cell design is the future for batteries, but highlights Addionics readiness to scale our innovations to industrial levels that will push the boundaries of what's possible with energy storage."

As part of the award, £1m in funding will be given to Addionics and the winning organisations to assist in scaling up innovative battery technologies from potential to commercial in the UK. This will enable Addionics to access the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), the UK's national battery manufacturing facility which provides UK battery manufacturing scale-up and skills for the battery sector.

Naseer Ahmed, UKBIC's Commercial Director, added "We are hugely looking forward to working with Addionics on their innovative project to further advance their 3D current collector fabrication, which showed significant battery performance improvements in an earlier Innovate UK-funded project. This latest UK Research and Innovation Faraday Battery Challenged funded initiative - the first of three pioneering small and medium sized enterprise (SME) battery developers funded to work at UKBIC - will look at improving complete cell development, taking Addionics 3DCC material through UKBIC's unique volume manufacturing lines."

Claire Spooner, Challenge Deputy Director for the FBC, speaking at the Battery Cells and Systems Expo said "The UK is home to some of the most innovative battery technology companies in the world. For the UK to prosper from the transition to electrification, it is important that we not only develop the most advanced and highest-performing batteries but that we also scale these technologies in the UK. These projects provide a crucial next step in the technology scale-up journey for AMTE Power, Addionics, and Nyobolt. Utilising the world-class battery manufacturing facilities at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre will enable them to de-risk the manufacturing process of their innovations at giga-scale and prove technology performance to their customers and investors."

About Addionics:

Addionics is a battery technology company providing Smart 3D Current Collectors for the next generation of batteries. While other battery companies focus on improving the chemical composition of batteries, Addionics has revolutionised the physical structure of the battery, significantly improving the performance of any battery regardless of its chemistry. Addionics' low-cost drop-in solution seamlessly integrates into existing production facilities, allowing battery manufacturers and automakers to increase production capacity while reducing manufacturing costs. Designed for commercial scale, Addionics has partnerships with major OEMs and automakers across North America and Europe.

Founded in 2018 by Ph.D. Moshiel Biton, Ph.D. Vladimir Yufit, and Ph.D. Farid Tariq, Addionics has offices in the US, England, Germany, and Israel. Read more at www.addionics.com

