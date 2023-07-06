SEE®: Q&A With SEE's Vice President of Global Total Rewards

Originally published in SEE's Global Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Laura Nenning Tucker is the Vice President of Global Total Rewards at SEE® (formerly Sealed Air). Passionate about making meaningful connections, she is focused on improving our people experience through programs that motivate, attract, and reward employees as well as drive positive engagement that fuels business transformation.

How does our work connect with our purpose to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it?

Our people want to be impactful, and we cannot deliver on our purpose and vision without them. It is important that we cultivate a strong sense of purpose and that every one of us understands how we are contributing in a tangible and real way. Our people want to know how they connect to the broader success of the company and the positive impact we have on society, and that we recognize their contributions to that success.

Heroes work here. Through the most challenging times with global supply chains and business disruptions, our people play a key role when it comes to customers, consumers, and communities having access to the most essential goods. We solve some truly complex challenges. Making that connection between our people and the impact we have comes from strong leadership and managers who instill a sense of belonging and pride in the difference we are making.

Why are digital technologies important to SEE's people and culture?

We are bringing people together to create a future that is more digitally connected. Through digital platforms, we are ramping up our efforts to retain, attract, and motivate people who want to be a part of a transformation that goes beyond traditional organizational principles and practices. We believe digital connections will positively impact our people and how they work. The digital solutions we provide our customers will impact their businesses and their people as well. We're implementing digital technology and using data-driven insights to develop meaningful programs, train our team, and develop future leaders-all with the intent of positively shaping our culture to drive better employee engagement.

How does SEE's culture differ from other companies?

We are not a just a workplace, we are a community of people who are passionate about the business and the impact we can make. Everyone's individual perspectives are valued here. My father worked at SEE for 38 years in various roles. Like him, I see the opportunity for my career to grow here and just recently transitioned from the legal team to the people team. And, I am not the only second generation employee at SEE. There have been many of us over the years in all facets of the business from manufacturing to the sales organization. Many people who join SEE quickly learn how their talents and insights can influence the company in myriad ways. SEE provides opportunities for each employee to be an owner in the company's collective success. It's a place where people are driven by a desire to make our world better.

How is our people transformation fueling our business transformation?

We're building a purpose-driven culture at SEE. So much of what defines how we work, including how we work together and how we consistently deliver for our customers, is the unifying purpose that we are all working towards: to make our world better than we find it. This is intentional. We are moving toward this goal in different, but meaningful ways. We are fostering a culture of continuous innovation that prioritizes sustainability. We are ensuring our people are included in our strategy. And we are making sure everyone feels like they belong at SEE by valuing diversity, equity and inclusion.

Read SEE's Global Impact Report here.

Learn more about SEE's ESG efforts here.

Laura Nenning Tucker, Vice President of Global Total Rewards at SEE®

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE® on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SEE®

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seer

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE®

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765971/QA-With-SEEs-Vice-President-of-Global-Total-Rewards