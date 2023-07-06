Under Its Regina Brand, Sofidel Donates Toilet Paper and Paper Towels for a Month to People Leaving Their Homes Due to Flooding

PORCARI, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Sofidel, one of the world's leader in the manufacturing of paper for hygienic and domestic use, best known in Italy and Europe for its Regina brand, has decided to donate its products to the Protezione Civile (the Italian National Civil Protection Service) and the Bologna Committee of the Italian Red Cross, which are working to help the people affected by the flooding in Emilia-Romagna.

These associations will be responsible for distributing the materials as needed.

For the Protezione Civile, the operation will be carried out through the Fondazione Banco Alimentare Emilia Romagna Onlus, involving the Imola office and the Parma warehouse. For the Italian Red Cross, the warehouse of the volunteer military corps in Bologna will be responsible.

The donation consists of about 150 thousand rolls, including Regina-brand toilet paper and paper towels. This is the amount needed for one month for the people who are currently displaced, according to data provided by the Protezione Civile.

It is a way for Sofidel and its employees to show support and solidarity for those affected by the disaster at such a difficult time.

The Sofidel Group is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and domestic use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania and the USA - with more than 6,500 employees, net sales of 2,801 million Euros (2022) and a production capacity of over one million tonnes per year (1,440,000 tonnes in 2022). "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Lycke, Nicky, Papernet. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers programme, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic factor with regards to growth and is committed to reducing its impact on natural capital and maximising social benefits, setting as objective the creation of shared added value for all stakeholders. Sofidel's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets to 2030 have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2°C, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

