PR Newswire
06.07.2023 | 16:18
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 June 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £103,849,153.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2023

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIFFinancialsLuxembourg13.4
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSpFinancialsLuxembourg7.7
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.1
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.0
5Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.6
6Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.5
7PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan2.5
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.4
9ENI EnergyItaly2.3
10NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.3
11Raytheon Technologies IndustrialsUnited States2.2
12Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance2.1
13SanofiHealth CareFrance1.9
14Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.9
15Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.8
16General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States1.8
17NabtescoIndustrialsJapan1.8
18Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.7
19TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.7
20Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.6
21Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.5
22Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.3
Total equity investments63.1
Cash and other net assets36.9
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2023

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK36.7
Japan10.1
United Kingdom8.4
Americas5.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.6
Cash and other net assets36.9
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2023

% of Net Assets
Financials25.3
Industrials7.9
Consumer Staples6.6
Health Care5.8
Energy5.4
Information Technology4.3
Communication Services3.7
Consumer Discretionary2.5
Real Estate1.6
Cash and other net assets36.9
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

6 July 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
