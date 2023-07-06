Visual Lease Appoints Kathryn Eskandarian as Chief Finance Officer

Company continues to demonstrate its commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced the appointment of its first Chief Finance Officer, Kathryn Eskandarian . Having most recently served as the organization's SVP of Finance and Accounting, Eskandarian has extensive experience building out accounting and finance functions within high-growth SaaS companies. With the introduction of this role to the business, Visual Lease continues to invest in its senior leadership team, having announced the addition of a Chief Customer Officer , Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Product Officer to its C-Suite within the last year.

"Working alongside Kathryn, I've witnessed her unwavering passion for our company and relentless pursuit of operational excellence in critical functional areas, including Finance, Human Resources, Legal and Information Technology," said Visual Lease CEO, Robert Michlewicz. "During her time with Visual Lease, Kathryn has been instrumental in evolving these pillars of our business on pace with the company's growth. Her leadership will continue to help drive Visual Lease's success as we further expand our platform and the value that we provide to our growing community of customers and partners."

Eskandarian joined Visual Lease in August 2017 as Director of Finance and Accounting. During her tenure, Visual Lease has experienced double-digit, year-over-year percentage growth in both revenue and customer count. Prior to joining the company, Eskandarian served as the Controller at iCIMS, where she was heavily involved in building the financial infrastructure to scale and support the business, as well as facilitating various equity raises.

"Today, finance leaders are relied on to help their organizations prepare for emerging needs and challenges, such as the global sustainability disclosure standards that were recently announced by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)," said Eskandarian."I've experienced firsthand how critical the ability to adapt to changing market conditions is to business health and success. This knowledge fuels my passion for the work we do to help our customers stay ahead of what's ahead."

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, empowers organizations to leverage their lease portfolio as a strategic asset. Our platform is uniquely designed to meet the needs of every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio to reduce risk, drive confident and sustained lease accounting compliance and provide the visibility required to make agile business decisions. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards and implement proper lease controls to improve the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our award-winning software is used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets globally. For more information, visit?visuallease.com.

