Dow Jones News
06.07.2023 | 16:46
Hardman & Co Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Stable dividends since 2013

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Stable dividends since 2013 
06-Jul-2023 / 15:15 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Analyst interview | Investment Companies 
Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) | Stable dividends since 2013 
 
Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mike Foster, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins 
DirectorsTalk Interviews. 
Mike reminds us of what RECI does, discusses the quality of the loan exposure and how that might change. He also talks 
about the risks involved, how RECI performed in the September 2022 turbulence and since and how the market looks with 
regards to prospects. 
Real Estate Credit Investments is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on 
fundamental credit and value. 
Listen to the interview here 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
You can download our most recent report on RECI, here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mike Foster 
London                         mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1674445 06-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674445&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
