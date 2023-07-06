DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Stable dividends since 2013

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Stable dividends since 2013 06-Jul-2023 / 15:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) | Stable dividends since 2013 Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mike Foster, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mike reminds us of what RECI does, discusses the quality of the loan exposure and how that might change. He also talks about the risks involved, how RECI performed in the September 2022 turbulence and since and how the market looks with regards to prospects. Real Estate Credit Investments is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here You can download our most recent report on RECI, here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mike Foster London mf@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1674445 06-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674445&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)