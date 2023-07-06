Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division: Lori Lane Recognized as a 2023 Power Player for Leading Innovation in Georgia's Real Estate Market

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Lori Lane , President of the New Homes Division at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, has solidified her position as a trailblazer and industry leader in the Georgia real estate market. Her remarkable achievements and innovative strategies have earned her a well-deserved spot on the Modern Luxury esteemed 2023 Power Player list. As the driving force behind her team, Lane exemplifies a strong work ethic and a deep passion for delivering exceptional results. With an unparalleled dedication to customer service and a global company's backing, she has transformed the New Homes Division into a go-to resource for Atlanta's top builders and developers.

A Commitment to Excellence and Unprecedented Recognition

Lane has led her team to develop unparalleled marketing and selling strategies that have garnered widespread acclaim. Their exceptional efforts have not only captured the attention of the industry's most respected builders and developers across Greater Atlanta but have also been recognized with an impressive collection of awards.

In the past year alone, they have received an unprecedented 62 OBIE awards from the esteemed Greater Atlanta Homebuilders Association. Under Lane's visionary leadership, the division has experienced tremendous success, boasting a remarkable 487 total units sold in 2022, resulting in close to $400 Million in sales. This outstanding performance has earned Lane's New Homes Division the prestigious honor of being named a Top Office throughout the BHHS Network for 2022 and the 1st Quarter of 2023.

Creating Award-Winning Marketing Campaigns:

Lane's role extends beyond the New Homes Division as she also oversees the Luxury Collection marketing in her role as Sr. Vice President of Luxury and Global for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. In 2015, under her leadership, the division launched the renowned black and white Luxury Collection campaign, which has since witnessed a phenomenal 395% increase in market share. Lane's expertise in sales, marketing, and on-site engagement has enabled her to create effective strategies that captivate clients and drive sales. By combining her experience and creativity, she consistently delivers award-winning marketing campaigns that set new standards in the industry.

The Power of Collaboration and Inspirational Leadership:

One of Lori Lane's greatest strengths lies in her ability to foster collaboration and inspire her team. She acknowledges the talent and dedication of her colleagues, emphasizing that working with some of the most skilled individuals in the industry motivates her to bring her best self to work every day. Lane's inclusive leadership approach creates an environment that encourages innovation and ensures that the customer remains at the forefront of all endeavors. With the support of a global company and a personalized boutique approach to customer service, Lane and her team have established themselves as industry leaders.

Shaping Atlanta's Landscape with Unmatched Excellence and Influence

Lori Lane has been honored with a multitude of awards and acknowledgments, solidifying her status as an esteemed figure in the residential real estate field. Lane was recently recognized as a Top 50 Women Leader in Georgia 2023 for excellence in home building and marketing by The Women We Admire. The Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized her as a distinguished member of Who's Who in Residential Real Estate, while The Atlantan acknowledged her as one of the influential Power Players and Top Real Estate Professionals. Modern Luxury also bestowed upon her the esteemed title of Women of Power and Influence. Furthermore, Lori's exceptional achievements earned her the prestigious distinction of being named an Achiever and Influencer by RIS Media Newsmaker. Through her unparalleled contributions, Lori has redefined the realms of new home and luxury real estate sales and marketing, leaving an indelible impact on Atlanta's thriving real estate industry.

As an embodiment of excellence, Lori Lane's Instagram profile serves as a collaborative platform for Luxury Collection and New Homes, establishing her as a trailblazer in the realm of Georgia Real Estate on social media. With an impressive average reach of over 55K accounts, her profile garners an astounding 30K+ Reel Interactions and 43K+ Content Interactions per month. Undoubtedly, Lori Lane's unwavering commitment to defining new home and luxury real estate sales and marketing continues to shape and transform Atlanta's real estate landscape, leaving an enduring legacy in its wake.

