Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
Covia's Product Sustainability Delivers ESG Benefits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Covia's commitment to ESG is reflected in our evolving suite of product offerings. We create products that are critical components in helping protect the planet and enhance peoples' lives in many ways, including:

  • Supporting Workforce Safety and Health: The advanced designs of DST® Dust-Suppression Technology, ACCEL® Dust-Preventing Polymeric Sand, and BLACK LAB® Blend all help minimize airborne particles, protecting the safety and health of workers. DST® materials assist customers in complying with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards by significantly reducing potential exposure to silica dust. BLACK LAB® Blend is engineered with custom additives including DST® materials, ensuring smooth and easy application for flooring that has less drag and dust. ACCEL® sand helps improve air quality on construction sites by minimizing up to 90% of dust compared to traditional paver sand.
  • Reducing Emissions Along the Value Chain: For U.S.-made sand and powders, LUMINEX ultra-white filler offers unique attributes required to achieve the purest of color effects in ultra-white applications and other brightly colored designs. LUMINEX ultrawhite filler is manufactured in a high-capacity plant for dependable, just-in-time delivery that allows customers to eliminate their white filler raw material imports, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions from long-distance transportation.
  • Enhancing the Chemical Safety of Paints: MINEX® functional fillers and extenders add performance and value across a broad spectrum of applications such as paints, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and inks without compromise for chemical safety and environmental responsibility. These products are produced from nepheline syenite, a naturally occurring sodium-potassium-aluminum silicate. In paints, Canadian Nephelinereduces the need for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), significantly lowering paints' environmental impact and increasing the safety of their use.
  • Promoting Environmental Benefits of Artificial Turf: BIOFLEX® is a coated, hydrophobic sand that is used in stabilizing infill in synthetic turf. This material provides excellent durability and wear resistance, and due to its higher density, has little migration once placed. The coated surface is hydrophobic, therefore having less tendency to freeze while also minimizing bacteria growth. It is also recyclable at the end of the product life. Artificial turf provides numerous environmental benefits, most notably from requiring little to no maintenance, resulting in less water used and fewer chemicals to treat fields.

Our business innovation program inherently incorporates ESG principles. It is simply good business. For more information about Covia's Innovation and Product Sustainability, visit: https://www.coviacorp.com/markets/.

Covia, Thursday, July 6, 2023, Press release picture

Our materials appear in a wide variety of products and applications, including artificial turf (shown here in Fredericia, Pjedsted)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765987/Covias-Product-Sustainability-Delivers-ESG-Benefits

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.