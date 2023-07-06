Embr Labs: EMBR WAVE® NOW AVAILABLE AT QVC UK

BOSTON and LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, Inc, makers of Embr Wave®, the leading wearable to treat the symptoms of menopause, announces its launch at qvcuk.com. QVC launched Menopause Your Way online and on-air in 2022, sharing a range of tools and resources to empower women during the menopause. The partnership will help drive Embr's further expansion into the UK to help women manage hot flashes/flushes and improve sleep during menopause. Expert-led retailer QVC will give Co-Founder & COO, Sam Shames, a platform to showcase the brand online and on-air at QVC.

"The UK is leading the world around the topic of menopause, and QVC has been advancing this important conversation through its dedicated Menopause Your Way resources," said Elizabeth Gazda, CEO of Embr Labs. "By showcasing Embr Labs on the cutting-edge Menopause Your Way shows and website, women in the UK will be able to learn more about Embr's one-of-a-kind wearable technology that can help control the symptoms of menopause."

The Embr Wave® wristband uses Embr's patented technology to deliver precisely calibrated cooling or warming sensations at the touch of a button for instant, discrete control over hot flashes/flushes and related menopause symptoms. Clinical research has shown that using Embr Wave provides immediate relief from hot flashes/flushes and improves sleep.

"At QVC, being there for our customers and supporting them on their Menopause journey is crucial and our Menopause Your Way Destination, launched just last year shows our commitment to this. Our Product offering has been thoughtfully selected to make life a little easier and expertly curated based on the many symptoms we know can be experienced. We have brought together industry experts to help us inform, educate, and inspire our customers to make the choices most relevant to their needs. At QVC we are here to guide with optimism and champion women as they move though this life stage so they can navigate the changes, find opportunities for reinvention, and carve a new path that makes them feel empowered," said Caroline Cornabe, Commercial Director of New Business.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing the symptoms of menopause by pioneering the use of temperature as a new pathway to the brain. Embr Wave is now distributed through major US retailers, and internationally in over twenty-five countries via Embrlabs.com. The company's patented technology has been clinically validated and delivers a brand new category of safe and natural solutions to manage hot flashes/flushes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, Intel Capital and is backed by Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards for the Embr Wave, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150.

About QVC:

QVC is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms. QVC empowers customers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products - from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry - and connects customers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service.

CONTACT: margaret@embrlabs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147661/Embr_Labs.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/embr-wave-now-available-at-qvc-uk-301871275.html