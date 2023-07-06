DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jul-2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.711 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1065186 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 255958 EQS News ID: 1674507 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)