Why Effectively Communicating Governance Matters & How 3BL Delivers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework has, in recent years, gathered impressive traction as companies find their sustainability and ethical practices increasingly in the spotlight. Each aspect of ESG carries its own weight, so why is governance so important? Governance serves as the foundation on which environmental and social considerations are subsequently built upon. Given the crucial nature of a strong foundation it's no wonder why governance is an essential part of effective ESG communications.

To successfully communicate governance, the first step is to truly understand what it means and its place in ESG. The structures, processes, and policies that determine how an organization is directed, managed, and controlled all fall within the governance division of ESG, encompassing the board of directors, executive leadership, and the mechanisms in place to ensure accountability, transparency, and ethical behavior. Within the ESG framework, governance evaluates the systems and practices that guide decision-making, risk management, and stakeholder engagement.

Despite governance being the backbone of ESG, it is too often omitted in favor of focusing on environmental and social issues. However, failing to communicate about it can result in an inaccurate and incomplete assessment of a company's overall sustainability and ethical practices. Worse yet, this gap may erode trust and faith in your environmental and social goals with stakeholders. By bringing governance to the forefront and into the limelight, companies can:

Provide a Comprehensive Picture: Highlighting governance practices ensures an inclusive understanding of a company's commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices, allowing stakeholders to assess not only the impact of a company's operations but also the integrity of its decision-making processes. Demonstrate Commitment to Transparency: Communicating about governance practices shows a company's willingness to be transparent and accountable, instilling confidence in stakeholders and strengthening a company's reputation as a responsible corporate citizen. Differentiate from Peers: Effectively communicating about governance means companies can differentiate themselves from their peers, whilst solid governance practices can serve as a competitive advantage, attracting investors, customers, and top talent who value responsible business practices. Engage Stakeholders: Engaging stakeholders on governance topics not only promotes inclusivity and fosters a sense of ownership but allows companies to align their governance practices with stakeholder expectations and build lasting relationships based on trust and shared values.

