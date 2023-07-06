Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract with EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS (Paris:ETL) at EXANE BNP PARIBAS, at the settlement date of 30 June 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 356,061

Cash balance: 1,520,022

During the 1st half 2023 (calendar), the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 1,442,876 shares 1,829 transactions 9,321,936 SELL 1,374,440 shares 1,838 transactions 8,947,882

It is recalled that:

1. At the last biannual report (31 December 2022), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 307,775

Cash balance: 1,748,502

2. During the 2nd half 2022 (calendar), the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 1,709,235 shares 2,681 transactions 14,789,414 SELL 1,639,590 shares 2,675 transactions 14,215,581

3. At 1st July 2021 (implementation date of the 22 June 2021 AMF 2021-01 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 353,359

Cash balance: 882,749

4. At 31 December 2018 (implementation date of the 2 July 2018 AMF 2018-1 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 194,142

Cash balance: 2,457,869

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706622066/en/

Contacts:

Eutelsat Communications