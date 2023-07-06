New platform from Logicalis gives CIOs real-time view of environmental impact

New Managed Digital Fabric Platform from Logicalis gives users an instant view of their digital performance across five key metrics including environmental impact

Users are given a Digital Fabric Score, benchmarked against industry

Platform offers CIOs recommendations such as carbon reduction and cost saving measures

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, the leading global technology service provider, today announces the launch of the Managed Digital Fabric Platform, created to give CIOs a real-time view of how their entire digital ecosystem is performing across key metrics, including environmental impact.

A 2023 Logicalis study with 1,000 CIOs found that 92% see a clear link between ESG, sustainability and enterprise value but a key barrier to making progress in sustainability is lack of appropriate data collection. The Managed Digital Fabric Platform was designed to give CIOs the insights they need to improve both the environmental and business impact of their digital ecosystem.

The Logicalis CIO study also revealed that 75% of CIOs feel they need help to unlock their data to drive a successful transformation. The Managed Digital Fabric Platform provides customers with a real-time view of their entire managed digital infrastructure. Based on machine learning and AI, the platform delivers a simple Digital Fabric Score across five key metrics.

Digital Fabric Scores are benchmarked, so users can see how they perform against similar organisations, and importantly receive practical recommendations to improve performance.

Managed Digital Fabric Platform metrics:

Environment - Real-time monitoring of power and capacity utilisation to identify energy density and recommendations on how to measurably cut carbon emissions

Economics - Utilisation data provides insights on opportunities to maximise investment as well as practical measures to cut costs without compromising performance such as scheduled power downs, re-licencing or upgrading to more efficient technologies

Security - Measurement of ongoing security compliance in real-time and insights on how to reduce threat dwell times

User experience - Responsiveness, usability and productivity are tracked to identify ways to enhance the user experience

Availability - Visibility of traffic utilisation and capacity along with predictive analytics to prevent service disruption

Toby Alcock, CTO, Logicalis says: "For a CIO, trying to objectively assess the performance of their digital ecosystem is a huge undertaking, a deluge of data and inconsistent metrics make it hard to get a holistic view of whether you're delivering for the business. Through the Managed Digital Fabric Platform we've made the complex simple, by identifying the five factors that matter most to CIOs and serving up a live scoring system for each. Users get a real-time view of how their entire tech suite is performing and crucially, gain insight on changes they can make to improve its business impact."

"When it comes to the environmental impact of digital services, it's a major focus for our customers but many are struggling to know where they stand, let alone what steps to take. The platform takes away both those challenges by providing measurement as well as recommendations to help our customers to achieve their ESG goals. What's really game-changing is we've placed it front and centre on a CIO dashboard alongside cost, security and service. Our intention is to drive significant and industry-wide environmental change."

