Humanoid Robot Market to Garner $609.5 Million by 2031 with 7.7% CAGR | Research Dive

The humanoid robot market is expected to witness significant growth by 2031, owing to the rising demand for advanced robots to increase customer interaction globally. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have wide growth opportunities.

Global Humanoid Robot Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global humanoid robot market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $609.5 million and grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the estimated period from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Humanoid Robot Market

The report has divided the humanoid robot market into the following segments:

Component: hardware and software

Hardware - Held the largest market share in 2021

The increasing advancements in computing hardware and the increasing demand for hardware components to optimize humanoid robots' capacity for imitating humans greatly are expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment forward.

Application: research & space exploration, education & entertainment, personal assistance & caregiving, hospitality, search & rescue, and others

Personal Assistance and Caregiving - Generated the highest revenue in 2021

The increasing demand for in-home care to provide basic aid and companionship to the elderly population is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment further.

Motion Type: biped and wheel drive

Wheel Drive - Held the dominant market share in 2021

The increasing demand for wheel drive robots in military and defense applications and their growing use of wheel drive humanoid robots as entertainment robots in science events, amusement parks, and theme parks is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment in the coming period.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Asia-Pacific - Expected to have the fastest growth by 2031

The existence of a large target market, the increasing government investments in the development and implementation of technological advancements to increase productivity and reduce overall costs, and the presence of manufacturing powerhouses are expected to drive the regional market growth forward.

Dynamics of the Global Humanoid Robot Market

The increasing demand for humanoid robots for providing personal help to individuals in their daily life and the rising demand for advanced humanoid robots in manufacturing companies to increase yielding processes and save labor costs are expected to bolster the growth of the humanoid robot market throughout the estimated period. Moreover, the technical advancements in developing cost-effective and efficient robot models and the growing adoption of humanoid robots for military and defense to provide battlefield intelligence are expected to create expansive growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, the cost of robots and the lack of R&D investments may hinder the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Humanoid Robot Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several industries including the humanoid robot market. The spontaneous spread of the deadly virus has hampered the export of humanoid robot components which has further the manufacturing of robots during the first two quarters of the pandemic. However, the increased demand for humanoid robots in the medical sector to provide food and medicine to patients infected by the virus has brought wide growth opportunities for the market during the pandemic. Moreover, the increasing use of humanoid robot assistants in a variety of applications such as thermal scanning, food materials and packets, and sanitizer distribution has inclined the growth of the humanoid robot market throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Global Humanoid Robot Market

The major players of the market include

SoftBank Robotics

KAWADA Robotics Corporation

Sanbot Co

Honda

ROBOTIS

Engineered Arts Limited

Willow Garage

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD

Toshiba Corporation

HYULIM Robot Co. Ltd.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to gain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in October 2022, Hanson Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based engineering and robotics company announced its partnership with Asia Entertainment Technology Limited., a corporate entity registered with Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. With this partnership, the companies aimed to develop and merchandise SOPHIA, the advanced humanoid robot. This would help boutiques include SOPHIA-themed apparel, posters, and collectibles by leveraging the future of AI and robotics.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Humanoid Robot Market:

How Have Recent Advancements in Humanoid Robots Revolutionized the Field of Robotics?

Global Humanoid Robot Market to Experience Noteworthy Growth with the Increasing Need for Robots in Retail Applications

