ACCESSWIRE
06.07.2023 | 18:02
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Announces Presenting Company Line-Up for the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series

- Event taking place on July 11th, 12th, and 13th -

- Live video webcast with moderated interactive discussion with participating companies -

- Access the event at www.virtualinvestorco.com -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced the presenting company line-up for its Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series being held on July 11-13, 2023. The virtual event will include a moderated roundtable discussion or company presentation and an interactive Q&A session allowing for questions from the conference attendees.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

  • 11:00 AM ET: iTolerance, Inc. - WEBCAST
  • 12:00 PM ET: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) - WEBCAST
  • 1:00 PM ET: Exxel Pharma - WEBCAST
  • 2:00 PM ET: GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) - WEBCAST
  • 3:00 PM ET: Morphogenesis, Inc. - WEBCAST
  • 4:00 PM ET: Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc. - WEBCAST

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

  • 10:00 AM ET: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) - WEBCAST
  • 11:00 AM ET: AIM Immunotech, Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) - WEBCAST
  • 12:00 PM ET: Ceapro, Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) - WEBCAST
  • 2:00 PM ET: American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) - WEBCAST
  • 3:00 PM ET: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) - WEBCAST
  • 4:00 PM ET: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) - WEBCAST

Thursday, July 13, 2023

  • 10:00 AM ET: Aeterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS; TSX: AEZS) - WEBCAST
  • 11:00 AM ET: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) - WEBCAST
  • 12:00 PM ET: enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO) - WEBCAST
  • 2:00 PM ET: Panavance Therapeutics, Inc. - WEBCAST

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765989/JTC-Team-Announces-Presenting-Company-Line-Up-for-the-Virtual-Investor-Summer-Spotlight-Series

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
