Morphogenesis Inc.: Morphogenesis, Inc to Present at the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Morphogenesis, Inc. ("Morphogenesis"), a privately-held Phase 2/3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel personalized cancer vaccines and tumor microenvironment modulators to overcome primary and acquired resistance to current immunotherapies, today announced that Dr. James Bianco, Chief Executive Officer of Morphogenesis will present at the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (morphogenesis-inc.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

Additionally, the Company requests interested participants to pre-submit questions before the live event, which can be sent via morphogenesis@jtcir.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

About Morphogenesis, Inc.

Morphogenesis is a Phase 2/3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel personalized cancer vaccines and tumor microenvironment modulators to overcome primary and acquired resistance to immunotherapies. The company's lead personalized cancer vaccine candidate, IFx-Hu2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. Morphogenesis is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 registration trial of IFx-Hu2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma. In addition to its cancer vaccine product candidates, Morphogenesis is using its Delta receptor technology to develop small molecule or bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to inhibit the immune suppressing effects of Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

For additional information regarding Morphogenesis, please visit www.morphogenesis-inc.com.

