Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment Board of Director Chris Hagler Moderates Panel at GreenFin 23

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), a certified B Corporation and an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, is pleased to share that Chris Hagler, Land Betterment Board of Director and Partner of Independence Point Advisors recently moderated a panel at GreenFin 23 in Boston, MA on June 26, 2023.

At GreenFin 23, Chris Hagler was the moderator for the panel titled, Green Banks: Catalyzing Investments in Climate Solutions. Joining Chris on the panel were Bert Hunter Chief Investment Officer, CT Green Bank, Eli Hopson, Chief Operating Officer, Coalition for Green Capital and Andrew Kessler, President, NY Green Bank. During the panel discussion, there was a lively conversation about how green banks are critical institutions for decarbonization. The panel spoke about how green banks are uniquely positioned to utilize innovative financing to accelerate the transition to clean energy, while focusing on deploying clean energy over maximizing profit. Additionally, green banks can help recruit much needed private-sector capital into underserved markets. There are at least 22 green banks in the United States, starting with the Connecticut Green Bank.

About Chris Hagler and Independence Point Advisors

Chris brings more than 20 years of business expertise in the advancement of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) from the board level, throughout the organization and down to the bottom line. Chris is a Partner and Head of ESG at Independence Point Advisors. Previously she was with EY (Ernst & Young) in Atlanta for over 10 years where she was the Executive Director & Southeast Leader in the Climate Change and Sustainability Services Practice. She holds a Master of Science in the Management of Technology from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo.

Independence Point Advisors ("IPA") is a women-owned investment bank and advisory firm that was founded on the belief that today's clients have a diversity of opportunities and challenges that require a diversity of talent to navigate. Through a strategic alliance with Lazard, IPA has created an unrivaled combination of diverse perspectives and experience with Lazard's preeminent brand in strategic advisory. IPA intends to have a women-owned broker dealer with best-in-class equity and debt capital markets talent. IPA has also formed a team of experts at the intersection of global risk, geostrategy, cyber security, ESG, human capital and board diversity - top of mind issues facing corporate leaders today. For more information about IPA, please visit www.independencepoint.com

About GreenFin 23

GreenFin 23 (June 26-28, Boston) convened an influential audience of finance, investment and sustainability professionals to share insights, address key challenges and showcase leading sustainable financial products and services. The GreenFin 23 Program included inspiring keynotes and engaging breakout sessions following six thematic tracks: ESG Ecosystem, Transition Finance, Corporate Reporting, The Investor View, Natural Capital and The Policy Landscape. To learn more about GreenFin 23 visit www.greenbiz.com

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

