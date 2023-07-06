Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.: Ultragenyx Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 3 Program Evaluating Setrusumab (UX143) for the Treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI)

Pivotal Phase 3 portion of Orbit study now enrolling approximately 195 pediatric and young adult patients



Newly initiated Phase 3 Cosmic study now enrolling approximately 65 younger pediatric patients

NOVATO, Calif., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) today announced that the first patients have been dosed in both of its late-stage clinical trials evaluating setrusumab in pediatric and young adult patients with OI sub-types I, III and IV. The Phase 3 portion of the pivotal Phase 2/3 Orbit study is evaluating the effect of setrusumab compared to placebo on annualized clinical fracture rate in patients aged 5 to <26 years. The newly initiated Phase 3 Cosmic study is an active-controlled study evaluating setrusumab compared to intravenous bisphosphonate (IV-BP) therapy on annualized total fracture rate in patients aged 2 to <5 years.

"I am extremely encouraged by the recent data from the Phase 2 portion of the Orbit study, which includes improvement in biochemical markers and bone density measures that reflect the clinical response we have observed in study participants," stated Thomas Carpenter, M.D., professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) and of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale School of Medicine. "We are looking forward to evaluating the full clinical potential of setrusumab as this important Phase 3 program moves forward, with hopes for improving therapeutic outcomes in OI."

"Data from the Phase 2 portion of the Orbit study demonstrated increases in bone formation and bone mineral density, which are important markers of bone strength, as well as early indications of improved bone health from our investigators," said Eric Crombez, M.D., chief medical officer at Ultragenyx. "Our comprehensive Phase 3 program is designed to study the impact of setrusumab on clinical fracture risk reduction. The two Phase 3 trials will evaluate patients over a broad age range, including the younger pediatric population, where the risk of fracture is higher and where we can potentially have the greatest impact on their future health."

Ultragenyx is leading the clinical development of setrusumab as part of a collaboration and license agreement with Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases. The companies recently announced positive data from the dose-selection Phase 2 portion of the Orbit study showing that setrusumab rapidly induced bone production in OI-affected patients.

U.S. residents can learn more by visiting ultraclinicaltrials.com.

The Setrusumab Phase 3 Program

The global, seamless Phase 2/3 Orbit study is evaluating the effect of setrusumab compared to placebo on clinical fracture rate in patients aged 5 to <26 years. In the Phase 2 portion, 24 patients were randomized 1:1 to receive setrusumab at one of two doses to determine the optimal dosing strategy for Phase 3. The pivotal Phase 3 portion of the study will include approximately 195 patients at more than 40 sites across 12 countries, randomized 2:1 to receive setrusumab or placebo, with a primary efficacy endpoint of annualized clinical fracture rate. All patients will transition to an extension period and receive open-label setrusumab after the Phase 3 primary analysis is complete.

The global Phase 3 Cosmic study is an open-label, randomized, active-controlled study in patients aged 2 to <5 years evaluating setrusumab compared to intravenous bisphosphonates (IV-BP) therapy on reduction in total fracture rate, including morphometric vertebral fractures. The Cosmic study will enroll approximately 65 patients at more than 20 sites across 8 countries.

About Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI)

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) includes a group of genetic disorders impacting bone metabolism. Approximately 85% to 90% of OI cases are caused by mutations in the COL1A1 or COL1A2 genes, leading to either reduced or abnormal collagen and changes in bone metabolism. The collagen mutations in OI can result in increased bone brittleness, which contributes to a high rate of fractures, including at atypical sites. Patients with OI also exhibit increased bone resorption (breakdown of old bone) and inadequate production of new bone, which leads to decreased bone mass, bone fragility and weakness. OI can also lead to bone deformities, abnormal spine curvature, pain, decreased mobility, and short stature. No treatments are approved for OI, which affects approximately 60,000 people in the developed world.

About Setrusumab (UX143)

Setrusumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin, a protein that acts on a key bone-signaling pathway that inhibits the maturation and activity of bone-forming cells. The goal of blocking inhibitory effects of sclerostin is to increase new bone formation, bone mineral density and bone strength. Sclerostin inhibition also reduces excessive bone resorption, further enhancing its impact on bone density. In mouse models of OI, the use of anti-sclerostin antibodies was shown to stimulate bone formation, improve bone mass and density, and increase bone strength against fracture force testing.

Mereo BioPharma's Phase 2b study (ASTEROID) treatment phase of the dose-finding study of setrusumab for the treatment of OI in 112 adults was concluded in 2019. The ASTEROID study demonstrated treatment with setrusumab resulted in a clear, dose-dependent and statistically significant effect on bone formation and bone density at multiple anatomical sites among adult participants with OI.

Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma are collaborating on the development of setrusumab globally based on the collaboration and license agreement between the parties. The companies have developed a comprehensive late-stage program to continue development of setrusumab in pediatric and young adult patients across OI sub-types I, III and IV.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx's strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit ultragenyx.com.

