CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDO USA, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced revenue of $2,822,600,000, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3% for the 12-month period ending April 30, 2023. This is the eleventh consecutive year of growth under CEO Wayne Berson's leadership. Within the firm, every practice increased revenue, with advisory, assurance and tax experiencing increases of 12.1%, 13.4% and 14.4%, respectively.

"Despite economic volatility and changing market conditions, BDO maintained its focus on supporting our people, clients and communities," shared Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA. "This year's sustained success was the result of leading with a thoughtful growth strategy and embedding resilience into our operations. The ways we've become more adaptable range from building new and innovative client facing solutions to the launch of our inaugural Sustainability Report."

With sustainability and ESG as one of the firm's five strategic imperatives, BDO's first Sustainability Report published in April 2023. This report reflects the progress made and initiatives undertaken in fiscal year 2022 (May 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022). Highlights include commitments and actions the firm is taking to evolve its business to be an even more responsible stakeholder for people and the planet. BDO continues to advance its efforts by integrating sustainable practices into the firm's operations and strategies.

To help both its professionals and clients thrive, BDO took significant steps within its practice areas. In early 2023, BDO appointed Eskander Yavar as National Managing Partner of Advisory to oversee the continued development of the practice as a significant contributor to the firm's growth. In audit and assurance, BDO continues to embed innovation into its service model through the ongoing development of BDOADVANTAGE. This full-service suite of proprietary audit technologies delivers seamless workflow and communication to make the auditing process more efficient and effective for clients. Enabled by digital transformation and the adoption of emergent technologies, BDO's tax practice is elevating the client experience with strategic focus and a total tax approach, while streamlining processes for the firm's professionals.

BDO also expanded its NetSuite capabilities with AdaptaLogix, LLC, an Ohio-based IT services and consulting firm for the pharmaceutical industry. An additional 14 full-time professionals from AdaptaLogix, LLC joined BDO Digital, LLC, further strengthening and expanding BDO Digital's enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities.

"BDO continues to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes for all," said Kelly Johnson, chair of the board of directors of BDO USA. "With our legacy of deep client relationships, extensive resources, dedicated and thoughtful professionals, as well as a purpose-led, quality-driven culture, we will always aim higher, helping all our stakeholders grow and thrive."

BDO USA has 77 offices across the country, with more than 12,000 total professionals.

