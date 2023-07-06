Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771
Frankfurt
06.07.23
08:01 Uhr
2,870 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
06.07.2023 | 18:23
06.07.2023 | 18:23
Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

OL GROUPE

SA french corporation with a capital of € 261 504 156.16 Registered office: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69150 Decines-Charpieu

421 577 495 R.C.S. on the Lyon Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 6th 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

- 321,824 shares

- € 252,787.53

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 0
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 0
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 0 shares for € .00
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 0 shares for € .00

As areminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
  • 321,824 shares
  • € 249,792.79
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 0
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 0
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 0 shares for € .00
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 0 shares for € .00
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZmalZqYlpuXypufk55sa2eYapuSmpaabJTKxWmdmJbHaW9hxW1imMqeZnFhnWtu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80868-00639600394_ol-groupe_bilan_semestriel_20230630_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
