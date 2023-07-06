Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VALERIO THERAPEUTICS (Paris:ALVIO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:
287,160 shares
- 156,554.06
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 492
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 634,648 shares for 258,705.74
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 923,185 shares for 402,719.91
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
574,697 shares
- 10,983.50
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 349
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 335,452 shares for 82,028.30
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,189 shares for 59,090.63
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
87,612 shares
- 196,423.24
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Achats
|Ventes
|Nombre de
transactions
|Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Nombre de
transactions
|Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Total
509
634 648
258 705.74
492
923 185
402 719.91
|02/01/2023
5
3 151
441.14
2
3 999
559.86
|03/01/2023
1
1
0.14
2
2 001
300.15
|04/01/2023
24
40 556
7 705.64
|05/01/2023
12
19 485
3 897.00
|06/01/2023
55
105 795
30 680.55
|09/01/2023
28
42 000
16 800.00
|10/01/2023
40
105 000
57 750.00
|11/01/2023
87
128 000
66 560.00
56
145 000
92 800.00
|12/01/2023
33
60 000
25 200.00
|13/01/2023
17
20 000
8 800.00
21
55 000
24 750.00
|16/01/2023
29
36 000
17 280.00
34
70 000
35 000.00
|17/01/2023
16
24 000
10 800.00
5
15 000
7 050.00
|18/01/2023
11
8 000
3 680.00
1
5 000
2 350.00
|19/01/2023
13
20 000
8 600.00
1
5 000
2 150.00
|20/01/2023
10
16 000
6 400.00
4
10 000
4 100.00
|23/01/2023
2
2 000
800.00
4
10 000
4 300.00
|24/01/2023
14
15 951
7 018.44
12
25 000
11 250.00
|25/01/2023
2
4 000
1 760.00
6
5 000
2 250.00
|26/01/2023
4
8 000
3 840.00
25
57 000
27 930.00
|27/01/2023
5
10 000
4 700.00
1
5 000
2 500.00
|30/01/2023
5
10 000
4 500.00
2
5 000
2 250.00
|31/01/2023
1
2 000
880.00
|01/02/2023
4
2 049
881.07
1
5 000
2 200.00
|02/02/2023
1
2 000
860.00
|03/02/2023
12
18 000
7 380.00
3
5 000
2 050.00
|06/02/2023
2
1 795
753.90
3
15 000
6 300.00
|07/02/2023
1
205
86.10
1
5 000
2 150.00
|08/02/2023
3
3 783
1 588.86
|09/02/2023
2
2 217
908.97
|10/02/2023
21
6 000
2 400.00
1
5 000
2 100.00
|13/02/2023
2
4 000
1 600.00
1
5 000
2 100.00
|14/02/2023
3
2 001
780.39
2
5 001
2 050.41
|15/02/2023
1
1
0.40
1
1
0.40
|16/02/2023
5
4 000
1 560.00
|17/02/2023
4
7 000
2 730.00
|20/02/2023
3
4 000
1 560.00
1
5 000
2 050.00
|21/02/2023
1
2 000
760.00
|22/02/2023
1
2 000
760.00
|23/02/2023
12
16 000
5 760.00
|24/02/2023
3
3 300
1 122.00
|27/02/2023
4
2 000
700.00
3
2 000
720.00
|28/02/2023
5
10 000
3 500.00
|09/03/2023
1
147
49.98
|10/03/2023
4
3 386
1 151.24
|13/03/2023
7
10 655
3 516.15
|14/03/2023
1
1
0.33
|15/03/2023
1
2 000
620.00
|16/03/2023
2
2 000
600.00
|17/03/2023
1
2 000
600.00
|20/03/2023
7
6 000
1 740.00
|22/03/2023
5
10 000
2 600.00
1
2 000
560.00
|23/03/2023
2
491
142.39
|27/03/2023
5
4 000
1 120.00
|28/03/2023
2
4 000
1 080.00
|29/03/2023
3
2 000
560.00
|30/03/2023
12
13 509
4 052.70
|31/03/2023
17
21 999
7 259.67
|03/04/2023
1
2 000
660.00
11
17 000
6 120.00
|04/04/2023
1
2 000
660.00
4
6 000
2 220.00
|05/04/2023
8
8 000
2 880.00
|06/04/2023
4
4 000
1 520.00
|11/04/2023
4
4 159
1 538.83
4
4 000
1 560.00
|12/04/2023
4
3 841
1 421.17
3
2 001
780.39
|13/04/2023
4
2 000
740.00
|14/04/2023
5
8 000
2 800.00
3
2 000
740.00
|17/04/2023
5
8 000
2 720.00
|18/04/2023
5
8 000
2 560.00
3
2 340
748.80
|20/04/2023
5
6 000
1 800.00
|21/04/2023
1
2 000
600.00
|24/04/2023
5
6 000
1 740.00
|25/04/2023
5
10 000
2 800.00
3
6 000
1 740.00
|26/04/2023
9
8 000
2 320.00
|27/04/2023
6
2 000
580.00
|28/04/2023
1
2 000
560.00
4
6 000
1 800.00
|03/05/2023
4
1 000
290.00
|04/05/2023
6
2 000
580.00
2
1 000
300.00
|05/05/2023
3
243
72.90
|08/05/2023
6
7 757
2 327.10
|09/05/2023
1
2 000
580.00
|10/05/2023
3
6 000
1 680.00
|11/05/2023
1
1
0.29
3
1 911
554.19
|15/05/2023
1
90
26.10
|16/05/2023
4
2 000
560.00
|17/05/2023
3
4 000
1 080.00
|18/05/2023
2
2 000
560.00
|19/05/2023
2
4 000
1 080.00
7
5 000
1 400.00
|22/05/2023
1
2 000
540.00
|23/05/2023
4
3 000
840.00
|24/05/2023
2
4 000
1 080.00
|25/05/2023
1
1
0.27
1
1
0.27
|26/05/2023
1
1
0.27
3
1 315
368.20
|29/05/2023
2
686
192.08
|31/05/2023
2
88
23.76
|01/06/2023
2
1 912
516.24
|05/06/2023
3
2 000
560.00
|06/06/2023
2
2 000
540.00
|12/06/2023
4
6 000
1 560.00
|13/06/2023
2
2 000
500.00
|14/06/2023
4
2 001
500.25
3
4 001
1 040.26
|15/06/2023
4
2 000
520.00
|16/06/2023
3
2 000
520.00
|19/06/2023
4
2 537
659.62
|20/06/2023
2
1 464
366.00
1
1
0.26
|21/06/2023
4
2 000
520.00
|22/06/2023
1
2 000
520.00
|23/06/2023
3
2 000
520.00
1
2 000
520.00
|26/06/2023
1
2 000
500.00
2
2 000
520.00
|27/06/2023
5
2 400
624.00
1
2 000
520.00
|28/06/2023
1
2 000
520.00
|29/06/2023
6
3 601
936.26
1
1
0.26
