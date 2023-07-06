Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VALERIO THERAPEUTICS (Paris:ALVIO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:

287,160 shares

- 156,554.06

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 492

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 634,648 shares for 258,705.74

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 923,185 shares for 402,719.91

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:

574,697 shares

- 10,983.50

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 349

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 335,452 shares for 82,028.30

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,189 shares for 59,090.63

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

87,612 shares

- 196,423.24

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 509 634 648 258 705.74 492 923 185 402 719.91 02/01/2023 5 3 151 441.14 2 3 999 559.86 03/01/2023 1 1 0.14 2 2 001 300.15 04/01/2023 24 40 556 7 705.64 05/01/2023 12 19 485 3 897.00 06/01/2023 55 105 795 30 680.55 09/01/2023 28 42 000 16 800.00 10/01/2023 40 105 000 57 750.00 11/01/2023 87 128 000 66 560.00 56 145 000 92 800.00 12/01/2023 33 60 000 25 200.00 13/01/2023 17 20 000 8 800.00 21 55 000 24 750.00 16/01/2023 29 36 000 17 280.00 34 70 000 35 000.00 17/01/2023 16 24 000 10 800.00 5 15 000 7 050.00 18/01/2023 11 8 000 3 680.00 1 5 000 2 350.00 19/01/2023 13 20 000 8 600.00 1 5 000 2 150.00 20/01/2023 10 16 000 6 400.00 4 10 000 4 100.00 23/01/2023 2 2 000 800.00 4 10 000 4 300.00 24/01/2023 14 15 951 7 018.44 12 25 000 11 250.00 25/01/2023 2 4 000 1 760.00 6 5 000 2 250.00 26/01/2023 4 8 000 3 840.00 25 57 000 27 930.00 27/01/2023 5 10 000 4 700.00 1 5 000 2 500.00 30/01/2023 5 10 000 4 500.00 2 5 000 2 250.00 31/01/2023 1 2 000 880.00 01/02/2023 4 2 049 881.07 1 5 000 2 200.00 02/02/2023 1 2 000 860.00 03/02/2023 12 18 000 7 380.00 3 5 000 2 050.00 06/02/2023 2 1 795 753.90 3 15 000 6 300.00 07/02/2023 1 205 86.10 1 5 000 2 150.00 08/02/2023 3 3 783 1 588.86 09/02/2023 2 2 217 908.97 10/02/2023 21 6 000 2 400.00 1 5 000 2 100.00 13/02/2023 2 4 000 1 600.00 1 5 000 2 100.00 14/02/2023 3 2 001 780.39 2 5 001 2 050.41 15/02/2023 1 1 0.40 1 1 0.40 16/02/2023 5 4 000 1 560.00 17/02/2023 4 7 000 2 730.00 20/02/2023 3 4 000 1 560.00 1 5 000 2 050.00 21/02/2023 1 2 000 760.00 22/02/2023 1 2 000 760.00 23/02/2023 12 16 000 5 760.00 24/02/2023 3 3 300 1 122.00 27/02/2023 4 2 000 700.00 3 2 000 720.00 28/02/2023 5 10 000 3 500.00 09/03/2023 1 147 49.98 10/03/2023 4 3 386 1 151.24 13/03/2023 7 10 655 3 516.15 14/03/2023 1 1 0.33 15/03/2023 1 2 000 620.00 16/03/2023 2 2 000 600.00 17/03/2023 1 2 000 600.00 20/03/2023 7 6 000 1 740.00 22/03/2023 5 10 000 2 600.00 1 2 000 560.00 23/03/2023 2 491 142.39 27/03/2023 5 4 000 1 120.00 28/03/2023 2 4 000 1 080.00 29/03/2023 3 2 000 560.00 30/03/2023 12 13 509 4 052.70 31/03/2023 17 21 999 7 259.67 03/04/2023 1 2 000 660.00 11 17 000 6 120.00 04/04/2023 1 2 000 660.00 4 6 000 2 220.00 05/04/2023 8 8 000 2 880.00 06/04/2023 4 4 000 1 520.00 11/04/2023 4 4 159 1 538.83 4 4 000 1 560.00 12/04/2023 4 3 841 1 421.17 3 2 001 780.39 13/04/2023 4 2 000 740.00 14/04/2023 5 8 000 2 800.00 3 2 000 740.00 17/04/2023 5 8 000 2 720.00 18/04/2023 5 8 000 2 560.00 3 2 340 748.80 20/04/2023 5 6 000 1 800.00 21/04/2023 1 2 000 600.00 24/04/2023 5 6 000 1 740.00 25/04/2023 5 10 000 2 800.00 3 6 000 1 740.00 26/04/2023 9 8 000 2 320.00 27/04/2023 6 2 000 580.00 28/04/2023 1 2 000 560.00 4 6 000 1 800.00 03/05/2023 4 1 000 290.00 04/05/2023 6 2 000 580.00 2 1 000 300.00 05/05/2023 3 243 72.90 08/05/2023 6 7 757 2 327.10 09/05/2023 1 2 000 580.00 10/05/2023 3 6 000 1 680.00 11/05/2023 1 1 0.29 3 1 911 554.19 15/05/2023 1 90 26.10 16/05/2023 4 2 000 560.00 17/05/2023 3 4 000 1 080.00 18/05/2023 2 2 000 560.00 19/05/2023 2 4 000 1 080.00 7 5 000 1 400.00 22/05/2023 1 2 000 540.00 23/05/2023 4 3 000 840.00 24/05/2023 2 4 000 1 080.00 25/05/2023 1 1 0.27 1 1 0.27 26/05/2023 1 1 0.27 3 1 315 368.20 29/05/2023 2 686 192.08 31/05/2023 2 88 23.76 01/06/2023 2 1 912 516.24 05/06/2023 3 2 000 560.00 06/06/2023 2 2 000 540.00 12/06/2023 4 6 000 1 560.00 13/06/2023 2 2 000 500.00 14/06/2023 4 2 001 500.25 3 4 001 1 040.26 15/06/2023 4 2 000 520.00 16/06/2023 3 2 000 520.00 19/06/2023 4 2 537 659.62 20/06/2023 2 1 464 366.00 1 1 0.26 21/06/2023 4 2 000 520.00 22/06/2023 1 2 000 520.00 23/06/2023 3 2 000 520.00 1 2 000 520.00 26/06/2023 1 2 000 500.00 2 2 000 520.00 27/06/2023 5 2 400 624.00 1 2 000 520.00 28/06/2023 1 2 000 520.00 29/06/2023 6 3 601 936.26 1 1 0.26

