Acre: How Can Our Respect for the Sea Enhance Our Networking Events?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Acre



Acre's purpose is to create systemic change for our planet and society by activating people's potential. Our two decades of sustainability-focused executive search and recruitment means that, in our efforts to live this purpose, we've built an expansive global network of people united by one common purpose: to build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

From time to time, we gather this network together to share challenges, knowledge and successes; after all, sustainable change cannot happen in isolation. But as a B-Corp ourselves, and a group of people with a passion for sustainability, we strive to ensure that when we do get together, the planet doesn't suffer for it.

What we've learned along the way is that there's no perfect formula - yet - but that doesn't mean you can't do things as sustainably as possible. Everything from the food you serve and the drinks you sip, to the nametags you wear and the decorations you use can still be good for the environment.

So, over the coming months, we'll be sharing some of our favourite tips and tricks by spotlighting the partners and suppliers that make our sustainable event dreams come true.

To start, we'd like to focus on the pinnacle of running a sustainable event: doing it for a good cause.

Enter: Ocean Generation.

No ordinary NGO, Ocean Generation combines the disruptive energy of a youth collective with years of experience in storytelling through science and film to create an inclusive approach to sustainability that enables an Ocean-positive future.

Why do we choose Ocean Generation as our charity partner?

Eliminating single-use plastics has always been a cause very near and dear to our hearts, but what motivates us most about Ocean Generation is the way they do what they do. No fear-mongering, no big-data, no over-simplifications.

Their mission is all about shifting the perceptions and behaviours that created plastic pollution and climate change in the first place in order to educate and empower people to take practical action.

How do we support Ocean Generation through the events that we host?

In lieu of purchasing a ticket to attend our events, we ask our guests to donate £30 to Ocean Generation.

To give you an idea of what that looks like, a few months ago, we hosted our first sustainable drinks fundraiser in four years at London's iconic Sky Garden. The event brought together 150 senior change-makers who, daily, work hard to drive meaningful change and influence on a greater scale than ever before.

If you're doing the maths, 150 guests x £30 each. That's a decent amount… but what does it actually mean for the charity? We asked the team to put this into context for us.

One guest's attendance could mean three mangrove trees will be planted in Madagascar. Mangroves sequester 3 - 5 times more carbon than a terrestrial tree per hectare.

Another guest's attendance could mean three children will be educated on the importance of the Ocean. 42% of people are under 25, so making them catalysts for building an Ocean positive future makes for a significant stride towards a well-educated cohort of future leaders.

Beyond those who attended, clients who couldn't make it were still generous enough to donate. That meant that one evening of sustainable drinks and canapés meant £6,000 towards conserving the Ocean that is, quite literally, keeping us alive. For us, that feels like an achievement, and we were humbled by just how willing our clients were to take part.

We celebrate Ocean Generation today and every day, but in sharing this blog today, it'd be remiss not to mention that it's World Ocean Day. So, we thought we'd conclude with a little breakdown of actions you can take to support Ocean Generation's efforts.

If you're in a position to contribute financially, you can make a donation to the Ocean Appeal Fund (bonus: if you do this before 14th June 2023, your donation will be doubled).

If you're not, you can make an Ocean Pledge by choosing an appeal to support from Ocean Generation's marine science hub to its education programmes.

To learn more about Ocean Generation, visit their website here or get in touch: https://mailchi.mp/oceangeneration/join-og.

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Acre

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/acre

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766012/How-Can-Our-Respect-for-the-Sea-Enhance-Our-Networking-Events