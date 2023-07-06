Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JRLJ | ISIN: US30212P3038 | Ticker-Symbol: E3X1
Tradegate
06.07.23
17:03 Uhr
99,13 Euro
-3,63
-3,53 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPEDIA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,6299,7620:00
99,6199,8120:00
ACCESSWIRE
06.07.2023 | 19:50
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Expedia Group Partners with The International Rescue Committee

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Expedia Group

June 20 was World Refugee Day. Events like the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and earthquake in Turkey & Syria have devastated communities worldwide. To support global disaster response efforts, Expedia Group partners with the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Together with the IRC, we aim to further our collective impact. You can learn more about our partnership in the video above.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Expedia Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Expedia Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/expedia-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Expedia Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766017/Expedia-Group-Partners-with-The-International-Rescue-Committee

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.