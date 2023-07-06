Trace Minerals Research: Trace Minerals Announces Promotion of Steve Reeves to President of Trace International & Executive Vice President

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Trace Minerals, America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium, and performance nutrition brand according to SPINS® and the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for over 50 years, announces the promotion of Steve Reeves to the role of President of Trace International (Int'l) and Executive Vice President.





Steve Reeves

Steve Reeves has been promoted to President of Trace International and Executive Vice President.





"As a long-time employee of Trace, Steve has had many positions and roles within the company," said Matt Kilts, Chief Executive Officer of Trace Minerals. "His vast experience makes him a perfect fit for this new role. He also has a deep understanding of our culture, vision, mission, and core values, which is an essential part of being an effective leader at Trace. I have relied on Steve's leadership and vision for years and couldn't be happier about his promotion."

Reeves has been with Trace for 20 years and brings a wealth of skills from his previous positions in sales and operations. He ran White Egret Personal Care and was responsible for all manufacturing, supply chain, purchasing, sales, marketing, and logistics. He purchased into this arm of the business and was the General Manager until he, Kilts, and Kilts' partner Scott Perkes decided to sell it. This allowed him to focus on Trace International and the growth potential outside the USA. Reeves built out the Trace Int'l team to what it is today with Trace now in over 60 countries, multi-millions in sales, seven full-time international sales reps, and a dedicated international logistics team.

As President of Trace Int'l and EVP, Reeves will be tasked with implementing Trace's vision to "Remineralize the World" by overseeing the future growth and success of Trace throughout the world. Reflecting on his last 20 years with Trace, Reeves looks forward to sharing this new vision and seeing the way it will change people's lives.

"It's an amazing time to be with Trace, to provide products that really help people live better in real-world scenarios," said Reeves. "To travel around the world and see firsthand how our minerals help people in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the entire world is an amazing blessing I have enjoyed. Trace products are the answer to the worldwide problem of mineral deficiency and they're right from Mother Nature. I'm excited to be Matt's right-hand man in sharing our vision with the world."

About Trace Minerals - Trace Minerals has been helping people everywhere remineralize their bodies because they know the profound impact it can have on their ability to live better. Trace Minerals is America's #1 selling trace mineral brand and is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a concentrated seawater complex that contains a full spectrum of trace minerals and elements that's essential to a healthy daily foundation and is used as the basis for all products in the branded product line.

Contact Information

Scott Boyson

V. P. of Public Relations

scottb@traceminerals.com

385-341-4873

SOURCE: Trace Minerals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764845/Trace-Minerals-Announces-Promotion-of-Steve-Reeves-to-President-of-Trace-International-Executive-Vice-President