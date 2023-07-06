United Nations Global Compact: UN Global Compact Network USA Appoints New Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / The Board of Directors of the UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA), the American chapter of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, is pleased to announce that Adam Roy Gordon has been appointed as the organization's next Executive Director.

Network USA was founded in 2007 as the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative that calls on companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with the UN Global Compact Ten Principles and the ambition of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. Gordon, who has been acting Interim Executive Director for the past year, was Network USA's first employee, joining the organization in 2017. Since then, the organization's network has grown, increasing its programmatic offerings and engagement with US-based companies and organizations. This year Network USA expanded its staff threefold and recently announced it had reached a milestone of over 1,000 signatories, representing more than $5 trillion in revenue.

"On behalf of the UN Global Compact Network USA Board of Directors, I'm thrilled to welcome Adam as Executive Director," said Daniella Foster, Network USA Board Chair. "With Adam's leadership and years of service at Network USA, we hold strong confidence in his ability to navigate the organization's growth and drive impactful change."

"I am deeply honored to assume the role of Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network USA, and I express my sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors for their confidence and this invaluable opportunity," said Mr. Gordon. "Over the years, I have been continuously inspired by our participants' strong commitment and progress-driven efforts. The potential for US private sector leadership in driving sustainability fills me with excitement, and I look forward to partnering with our network, the Board, and our tremendous staff to propel the goals and principles of the UN Global Compact to new heights."

Adam brings an illustrious background in sustainability to his role. Previously, Adam worked at CDP, supporting integrating climate change, water, and deforestation disclosure into corporate performance. He was an EDF Climate Corps Fellow at Colgate-Palmolive Company. He has had diverse experience in sustainability, from advising the Montenegro government on green building policy to founding NYC's first commercial composting waste hauler. Adam also contributes to The Atlantic and is currently an adjunct professor in Columbia University's Sustainability Management program.

About UN Global Compact Network USA

The UN Global Compact Network USA is the Local Network chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact calls for companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with the Ten Principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the collective global impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

