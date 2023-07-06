Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
06.07.23
08:01 Uhr
2,870 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
06.07.2023 | 21:23
71 Leser
OL GROUPE: Defender Clinton Mata joins OL until 2026

Lyon, 6 July 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has acquired Angolan international defender Clinton Mata from Club Bruges for three seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2026. The amount of the transfer is €5 million plus a sell-on profit of 10% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Clinton Mata, 30, has had sound, high-level experience since his professional debut in 2011. After playing for Eupen, Charleroi and Genk, he joined Club Bruges in 2018 and has appeared in 197 matches over five seasons with them.

Three times a member of the Belgian championship title team, the Angolan international has eight caps and has competed in nearly 400 matches, including 31 in European cup competitions. Known for his vigorous defensive play and his positive mindset, Clinton has been considered one of the best defenders in the Jupiler League over the past few seasons.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to welcome Clinton, the second player to join the professional squad, following midfielder Skelly Alvero. Alongside Sael Kumbedi, Clinton will lend strong support to the right side of OL's defence.

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5qaaZZnYW3IyHBpaphnaZVra2pjlWiVbZLJyJOcaMeZm3KWlWpmbpiVZnFhnWxp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80873-olg-060723-clinton-mata-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
