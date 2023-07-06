Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Jihad And Terrorism Threat Monitor Publishes Major Study On Jihadi Organizations' Use Of Drones, Reviewing ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Iran & Its Proxy Militias 2017-2023

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) published today a major study, "Jihadi Organizations' Use Of Drones - Part II: From ISIS, Al-Qaeda, And The Taliban To Iran And Its Proxy Militias In The Region 2017-2023" by MEMRI Executive Director Dr. Steven Stalinsky, Ph.D. and JTTM researchers.

This new study is a continuation of our seminal 2017 study, "A Decade Of Jihadi Organizations' Use Of Drones - From Early Experiments By Hizbullah, Hamas, And Al-Qaeda To Emerging National Security Crisis For The West As ISIS Launches First Attack Drones." That study outlined various jihadi groups' use of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and attack purposes, painting a picture of a rapidly developing threat to American and coalition forces and allies in the Middle East.

Five years after the original study, the threat of jihadi drone use has grown exponentially. More jihadi groups have gained access to drone technology, and those examined in 2017 have improved upon existing technology and stepped up their use of it.

For this report, the MEMRI Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) and JTTM research teams built upon the previous report to show the proliferation of the jihadi drone threat - a threat which has attracted the attention of U.S. government and military officials. The MEMRI JTTM continues to monitor jihadi terror groups discussion and use of drones on a daily basis.

Part I of this new report covers drone use by Sunni jihadi groups, typically targeting U.S. military sites, personnel, and interests as well as rival Shi'ite organizations. Part II outlines Iran's developing drone capabilities and its transfer of technology to proxy organizations, as well as how these Iran-backed Shi'ite organizations are using drones against Iran's adversaries and advancing Iranian foreign policy across the Middle East.

As Dr. Steven Stalinsky, MEMRI Executive Director and the lead author of the report, pointed out, "the sophistication with which these terror groups are now using drones, the ease with which they obtain them today, and their quick adaptation of them for their purposes are making the prediction that they will be a national security crisis come true." He added: "In our monitoring, we have seen every major jihadi group discuss using, planning attacks, and adapting the technology of drones, to use them offensively for carrying out attacks, while at they same time they have been studying how to defend themselves from the drones being used by the West against them.

"As jihadis' threats and promises to use drones in attacks inside the West just as they currently use them on the battlefield continue, combined with the technological knowhow they have accumulated over the past few years, this is one of the major counterterror challenges of our time," he added.

For full access to this JTTM report on jihadi organizations' use of drones, contact media@memri.org.

ABOUT THE JIHAD & TERRORISM THREAT MONITOR (JTTM)

The MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) scrutinizes Islamist terrorism and violent extremism worldwide, with special focus on activity within and emanating from the Arab world, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, as well as on attacks and activity in the West inspired and encouraged by the Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Qaeda, and other global jihad organizations. This activity includes lone-wolf attacks by residents of Western countries.

The JTTM monitors imminent and potential threats posed by various terrorist and violent extremist organizations - such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, and emerging jihadi groups - and individuals. These threats, whether strategic, tactical, military, conventional, non-conventional, or cyber, may be against national security and public safety in the U.S. and the West, or against these countries' crucial interests and assets worldwide. It also examines and analyzes the ideological motivations behind these threats, and includes a decade and a half of archives of exclusive content on jihad and terrorism.

ABOUT THE CYBER & JIHAD LAB (CJL)

The MEMRI Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad, focusing on technology, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, bots, and hacking - and the use of drones for terror purposes - across the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. The project innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally - including with Capitol Hill - and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, and academia.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

