Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - Composite Alliance Group Inc. (TSXV: CAG) (the "Company" or "CAG") announces that, further to its news release dated May 17, 2023, subject to regulatory approval, Vishwa Mootooveeren has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Vishwa Mootooveeren is a finance and operations professional with 25 plus years experience in different industries. He is currently a consultant in the financial and fintech industry. Mr. Mootooveeren holds an MBA in Finance from USQ(Australia), a CPA CMA, and holds multiple certifications in strategic planning from MIT, Stanford Business School and Wharton Business School.

For further information, please contact Dale Burstall, Corporate Secretary and Director, via email at dburstall@dsavocats.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including the regulatory approval of the appointment of Vishwa Mootooveeren as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond the Company's control. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

