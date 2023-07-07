Innova Research Unveils New Report on Platinum Group Metals Opportunities in Electric Vehicle and Lithium Ion Battery Industries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Innova Research, a renowned leader in market research and technology scouting services, specializing in emerging technologies, is thrilled to announce the upcoming publication of a comprehensive report examining the potential for Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) within the electric vehicle and lithium ion battery (EV/LIB) industries.

The forthcoming report delves into the extensive landscape of PGMs and PGM-related materials in the realm of EV/LIB applications. It provides an insightful analysis of both the existing and future opportunities for PGM adoption across the value chain of the EV/LIB industry, from the initial stages of upstream material production, including lithium extraction, to mid-stream LIB cell manufacturing, as well as various relevant components within the LIB and EV sectors such as electric control systems, battery management systems, heat management systems, and more. The report also explores the potential for PGM utilization in LIB recycling processes.

According to the findings presented in the report, while the utilization of PGMs in traditional LIB components such as the cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator remains limited, a notable exception is observed in the field of electrolyte technology. The report highlights numerous promising PGM-related solutions, including electrolyte additives, within the development of solid-state electrolyte technology. Additionally, the report identifies several other current and future adoption opportunities for PGMs in the EV/LIB industry, including Pt RTDs (Resistance Temperature Detectors) and other relevant sensors, catalysts for the preparation of recovering agents in LIB recycling processes, among others.

Dr. Nancy Wu, esteemed research director at Innova Research, shared her insights on the matter, stating, "As battery technology continues to evolve, PGMs are poised to seize new opportunities in advanced battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries, Li-S batteries, metal-air batteries, and more. Our groundbreaking report presents a comprehensive technology roadmap for the current utilization and future adoption of innovative PGM-related technologies across the entire value chain of the EV/LIB industry. This report will serve as an invaluable resource for companies and organizations seeking to identify and capitalize on the market potential of PGMs within the EV/LIB industry."

About Innova Research:

Innova Research is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in emerging technologies. With a keen focus on advanced materials, renewable energy and environmental technologies, advanced electronics, industry internet and robotics, energy storage, and more, Innova Research provides valuable market intelligence reports, technology scouting, and consulting services. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge insights, Innova Research empowers marketing & strategy, corporate VC, corporate R&D, and VC clients to make informed decisions and thrive in the rapidly changing technology landscape, by leveraging primary research and in-depth analysis. Visit www.innovaresearchinc.com for more information.

Contact Information

Richard Jun Li

GM

richard.jun.li@innovaresearchinc.com

+86-21-61724836

Nancy Wu

Research Director

nancy.wu@innovaresearchinc.com

+1-778-953-5279

Related Files

PGM Opportunities in EV-LIB Industry Value Chain.pdf

SOURCE: Innova Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766010/Innova-Research-Unveils-New-Report-on-Platinum-Group-Metals-PGMs-Opportunities-in-Electric-Vehicle-and-Lithium-Ion-Battery-Industries