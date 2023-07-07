Travelin Bone Entertainment (TBE) accelerates its growth plan

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Travelin Bone Entertainment is pleased to announce that Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the NBA has become part of the organization's ownership group. Travelin Bone Entertainment is a global content production company that produces original scripted and unscripted television shows and full-length feature films for a worldwide audience. The company currently focuses on creating television shows and films for the Indian market and its population of 1.4 billion people.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Both Travelin Bone and Thanasis share a common vision of delivering top-notch entertainment to a global audience. "We are thrilled to have Thanasis join our team, and we eagerly anticipate his valuable contributions as a member of our global creative and business development team," stated Steve Garrow, the CEO of Travelin Bone. "Thanasis brings a fresh global perspective and boundless energy to our mission of providing captivating content to our audience."

Antetokounmpo expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Travelin Bone and building a major brand in the entertainment industry. "Travelin Bone has an impressive lineup of projects with established partners, and our business-building philosophies are aligned. I'm excited to work together with the TBE team," he said.

Travelin Bone Entertainment has offices in New York City and Los Angeles and production capabilities in India and other countries.

About the Company:

Travelin Bone is a content company sourcing original ideas from seasoned creators worldwide. Focused on producing globally relevant content, Travelin Bone is bringing a curated slate of original Film and TV scripts for the Indian audience.

For more information, please visit: www.TravelinBone.com.

Contact Information:

Brent Burghdorf

CMO

brent@imprint.la

310-245-3218

Related Files

Asset-5@3x.png

SOURCE: Travelin Bone Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766061/NBAs-Thanasis-Antetokounmpo-Joins-the-Ownership-Group-of-Travelin-Bone-Entertainment