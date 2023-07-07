INTEROVIC PRESENTS EXCLUSIVE LAMB&GOAT FROM EUROPE, THE CAMPAIGN TO PROMOTE EUROPEAN LAMB AND GOAT MEAT IN JAPAN

MADRID, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interprofessional Organization for Sheep and Goat Meat in Spain, INTEROVIC, together with the Hungarian Sheep Meat Producers Organization, presents and coordinates the Exclusive Lamb&Goat from Europe program, a three-year promotional campaign (2023-2025) with the support and co-financing of the European Commission.

The campaign has been designed to promote and introduce European lamb and goat products to professionals in the agri-food sector in the markets of Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, as well as to consumers in these target markets who value a product with high standards of quality and unique flavour.

The European Union ranks as the fourth-largest producer and exporter of sheep and goat meat in the world. The European sector has around 60 million sheep and 10 million goats on the continent, with annual export figures reaching 158 thousand tons, while production amounts to 576 thousand tons per year.

Tomás Rodríguez Serrano, director of INTEROVIC, explains the current situation of the European sheep and goat sector, emphasizing the importance of European production and exports to the rest of the world.

An overview of the current landscape of the four target markets was provided, highlighting the advantages and challenges that trade with these countries poses for European imports.

The Middle Eastern target markets are known for their high value placed on lamb meat, which sees increasing consumption each year due to its association with celebrations and special occasions. A wide variety of local dishes feature lamb as the main ingredient. Additionally, European products are recognized for their unique flavor and high-quality standards in production.

For more information about the Exclusive Lamb&Goat, visit https://exclusivelambandgoat.eu/

