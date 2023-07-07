CJ 4DPLEX: Paramount Pictures' MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE Ascends into 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX and Multisensory 4DX Theatres

Tickets On Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, together with Paramount Pictures, announced "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will be showcased in both the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format and the multi-sensory 4DX experiential format. 4DX will feature "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," beginning July 10 and ScreenX shows will begin July 11.

Audiences worldwide can capture the groundbreaking blockbuster that is the action-packed "Mission: Impossible" saga. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX format elevates the movie theater experience by creating a mesmerizing display of sequences across dual-sided panoramic screens spanning 270 degrees. CJ 4DPLEX worked with star and producer Tom Cruise, writer/director/producer Christopher McQuarrie, and Paramount Pictures to formulate the most-anticipated cinematic spectacle of the summer. The ScreenX version will have over 55 minutes of exclusive story enhancing scenes. Tom Cruise returns to portray intrepid spy Ethan Hunt as he embarks on another mission that pushes the limits. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will be available in over 359 ScreenX auditoriums worldwide.

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will also debut in CJ 4DPLEX's effects-enhancing 4DX auditoriums. This multi-sensory premium format allows audiences to surpass the traditional movie-going experience and truly get enraptured into some of the most captivating and death-defying stunts in cinema history. 4DX utilizes over 21 unique motion and environmental effects like vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, and scents, among others. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will be on over 787 4DX screens worldwide.

"Tom Cruise has captivated audiences with the 'Mission' franchise across several installments and we know 'Dead Reckoning Part One' will continue in that tradition of blockbuster summer faire," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "CJ 4DPLEX is excited to present Tom Cruise's action-packed mega-franchise in two formats that provide unique experiences that will thrill audiences worldwide."

"We are so proud to have joined forces with Tom Cruise again, and Chris McQuarrie and Paramount Pictures to bring 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' to our premium ScreenX and 4DX theaters worldwide," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "The highly-anticipated seventh chapter of 'Mission: Impossible' will be an epic cinematic presentation that accelerates the thrill level all summer long."

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at any ScreenX and 4DX theaters near you.

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission -- not even the lives of those he cares about most.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 359 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 787 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

