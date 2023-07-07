

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Cipla US has voluntarily recalled six batches of Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg (200 Metered Inhalation) due to container defect.



According to the company, there is a reasonable probability that failure to deliver the recommended dose to treat the respiratory symptoms of acute asthma exacerbations such as wheezing coughing, shortness of breath and bronchospasms, due to device defect, may be life-threatening. There were no adverse events reported for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90 mcg related to this recall.



The company noted that it has initiated a recall in the US due to a market complaint for one single inhaler (Batch Number - IB20056), where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve.



Out of an abundance of precaution, 6 batches (Batch Number - IB20045, IB20055,IB20056,IB20057,IB20059,IB20072) manufactured using the same lot of valves are being recalled.



The product is used for the treatment and prevention of bronchospasm with reversible obstructive airway disease and for the prevention of exercise induced bronchospasm. The product is packaged in 17ml plain aluminium aerosol canister integrated with dose counter coupled with plastic actuator and dust cap, each pack claims 200 metered inhalations and associated codes NDC-69097-142-60. These 6 batches were distributed Nationwide to wholesalers and retailers.



