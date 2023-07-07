Anzeige
07.07.2023
ChuanQi IP reveals the promotion video of a blockchain-based MORPG, MIR2M: The Dragonkin

  • Unveiling a promotion video that offers the epic narrative of the MIR2M series
  • Showcasing the origin stories of professions, Warrior, Mage and Taoist
  • Pre-register is underway on Google Play, Apple Appstore, and its official website

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of Wemade (CEO Henry Chang), revealed the promotion video of a new blockchain-based MORPG, MIR2M: The Dragonkin on its official Youtube channel.

ChuanQi IP reveals the promotion video of a blockchain-based MORPG, MIR2M: The Dragonkin

The promotion video, running for about 30 seconds, provides a glimpse into a high-charged human camp preparing for a battle against evil spirits, while also showcasing the origin stories of professions in the continent of Mir. Unlike MIR2M's previous game, The Warrior, which offered only one profession (Warrior), The Dragonkin supports all three professions (Warrior, Mage, Taoist) at the same level as the original title, The Legend of Mir 2.

Pre-registration is available on Google Play, Apple Appstore, and the official website of MIR2M: The Dragonkin. All those who pre-register will receive Septaria, a crucial material for crafting CQB tokens dedicated to the MIR2M series, and CQB License items. In addition, there is an ongoing CQB airdrop event, where CQB is awarded by lot when completing missions such as visiting the official website or Youtube channel.

MIR2M: The Dragonkin will be serviced in about 170 countries through Wemade's global blockchain gaming platform, Wemix Play. More information about the game will be sequentially revealed on the official website and Youtube channel.

Reference site

- Official website of MIR2M: The Dragonkin: https://bit.ly/TheDragonkin_PV

- Official website of Wemix Play: https://wemixplay.com/games/dragonkin/game-info

- Official Youtube channel of MIR2M: https://www.youtube.com/@MIR2M.official


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147053/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129327/Mir2M_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chuanqi-ip-reveals-the-promotion-video-of-a-blockchain-based-morpg-mir2m--the-dragonkin-301871743.html

