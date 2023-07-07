Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 | ISIN: FI0009003305 | Ticker-Symbol: SMPA
Tradegate
06.07.23
16:52 Uhr
40,100 Euro
-0,120
-0,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,20040,35008:18
40,24040,35008:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2023 | 07:34
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc's share buybacks 06/07/2023

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 07/07/2023 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc's share buybacks 06/07/2023

On 06/07/2023 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
5,57040.45AQEU
33,90140.37CEUX
9,72940.41TQEX
70,80040.35XHEL
TOTAL120,00040.36

*rounded to two decimals

On 29 March 2023, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 3 April 2023, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 7,173,623 Sampo A shares representing 1.40 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

BNP Paribas Exane

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com)

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_2023-07-06_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cad8f586-bbbc-4f80-9a59-f665115599b5)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.