07.07.2023 | 08:06
Everest Global Plc - Report and Accounts - Update

Everest Global Plc - Report and Accounts - Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

Further to its announcement of 1 March 2023, which stated that the Company expects to publish its report and accounts for the year ended 31 October 2022 during the month of June 2023, the Company announces that it is working closely with its auditor, RPG Crouch Chapman LLP, to finalise the accounts and now expects to be in a position to publish them before the end of July 2023.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Everest Global plc

Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 776 775 1787

+27 (0)84 6006 001

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Emily Staples+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897

