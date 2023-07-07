

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's industrial production for May. Economists forecast output to fall 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in April.



Also, UK Halifax house price data is due for June. Prices had declined 1.0 percent annually in May.



In the meantime, Statistics Norway publishes industrial production and monthly GDP data.



At 2.45 am ET, France foreign trade data is due. The trade deficit is forecast to narrow to EUR 9.0 billion in May from EUR 9.7 billion in April.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales for May. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 0.2 percent rise in April.



