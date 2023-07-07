Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
07.07.23
08:01 Uhr
0,955 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9601,04009:53
Dow Jones News
07.07.2023 | 08:31
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Non-Executive Board changes

DJ RM plc: Non-Executive Board changes 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Non-Executive Board changes 
07-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 07 July 2023 
Non-Executive Board changes 
 
RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce the 
appointment of Christopher Humphrey as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 7th July 2023. Christopher will become 
a member of all Board Committees on appointment. 
Christopher brings extensive technology and software expertise to the RM Board. He is an experienced Non-Executive 
Director and is currently Chair of AIM-listed Eckoh plc, a position he has held since September 2017. He also served as 
Senior Independent Director and Audit Chair at AVEVA Group plc from 2016 to 2023, was Senior Independent Director at 
Videndum plc from 2013 until 2022 and was a Non-Executive Director at SDL plc from 2016 to 2023. Christopher has had a 
number of leadership roles during his career, including the position of Group Chief Executive Officer of Anite plc from 
2008 to 2015, having joined the company as Group Finance Director in 2003. 
In addition, Vicky Griffiths, Non-Executive Director, has notified the Board of her intention to step down from the 
Board with effect from 6th October 2023 due to other commitments. The Board would like to express its gratitude to 
Vicky for her contribution throughout her appointment. 
Helen Stevenson, Chair, said: "On behalf of the Board I want to thank Vicky for her valuable contribution to RM and 
wish her every success in the future. I am looking forward to welcoming Chris to RM plc. His extensive experience, and 
proven track record across a wide range of businesses will strengthen and complement our wider Board." 
There are no other disclosures in respect of Christopher Humphrey under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules. 
 
Contacts: 
RM plc     investorrelations@rm.com 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 
Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations 
 
Headland Consultancy (PR adviser to RM)   +44 203 805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com) 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  255988 
EQS News ID:  1674615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.