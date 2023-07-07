DJ RM plc: Non-Executive Board changes

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Non-Executive Board changes 07-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07 July 2023 Non-Executive Board changes RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Humphrey as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 7th July 2023. Christopher will become a member of all Board Committees on appointment. Christopher brings extensive technology and software expertise to the RM Board. He is an experienced Non-Executive Director and is currently Chair of AIM-listed Eckoh plc, a position he has held since September 2017. He also served as Senior Independent Director and Audit Chair at AVEVA Group plc from 2016 to 2023, was Senior Independent Director at Videndum plc from 2013 until 2022 and was a Non-Executive Director at SDL plc from 2016 to 2023. Christopher has had a number of leadership roles during his career, including the position of Group Chief Executive Officer of Anite plc from 2008 to 2015, having joined the company as Group Finance Director in 2003. In addition, Vicky Griffiths, Non-Executive Director, has notified the Board of her intention to step down from the Board with effect from 6th October 2023 due to other commitments. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Vicky for her contribution throughout her appointment. Helen Stevenson, Chair, said: "On behalf of the Board I want to thank Vicky for her valuable contribution to RM and wish her every success in the future. I am looking forward to welcoming Chris to RM plc. His extensive experience, and proven track record across a wide range of businesses will strengthen and complement our wider Board." There are no other disclosures in respect of Christopher Humphrey under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules. Contacts: RM plc investorrelations@rm.com Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations Headland Consultancy (PR adviser to RM) +44 203 805 4822 Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com) =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 255988 EQS News ID: 1674615 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)