Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.110 GBP0.9500 GBP0.9270 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0820 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.094221 GBP0.933384

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,575,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1500 1.110 XDUB 08:10:14 00066121961TRLO0 1623 1.100 XDUB 12:25:06 00066129049TRLO0 478 1.100 XDUB 12:25:06 00066129050TRLO0 4000 1.100 XDUB 12:25:06 00066129051TRLO0 968 1.098 XDUB 13:07:50 00066129998TRLO0 5954 1.098 XDUB 13:07:50 00066129999TRLO0 2134 1.094 XDUB 14:36:22 00066132900TRLO0 3742 1.094 XDUB 14:36:22 00066132901TRLO0 892 1.094 XDUB 14:36:22 00066132902TRLO0 3806 1.088 XDUB 15:32:59 00066135613TRLO0 2207 1.082 XDUB 15:51:09 00066136645TRLO0 281 1.082 XDUB 15:51:09 00066136646TRLO0 2415 1.082 XDUB 15:51:09 00066136647TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1000 95.00 XLON 08:10:05 00066121947TRLO0 175 93.80 XLON 12:23:31 00066129039TRLO0 4240 93.80 XLON 12:23:31 00066129040TRLO0 1706 93.50 XLON 13:30:37 00066130572TRLO0 580 93.50 XLON 13:30:37 00066130573TRLO0 1334 93.50 XLON 13:30:37 00066130574TRLO0 829 93.50 XLON 13:30:37 00066130575TRLO0 1490 93.10 XLON 15:09:46 00066134373TRLO0 1702 93.10 XLON 15:09:46 00066134374TRLO0 1124 93.10 XLON 15:09:46 00066134375TRLO0 2559 92.70 XLON 15:32:59 00066135614TRLO0 3261 92.80 XLON 16:10:38 00066138151TRLO0

