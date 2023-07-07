Anzeige
Freitag, 07.07.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
07.07.23
08:01 Uhr
1,076 Euro
-0,034
-3,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0721,10409:54
Dow Jones News
07.07.2023 | 08:31
122 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 6 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.9500 
                                    GBP0.9270 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0820 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.094221    GBP0.933384

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,575,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1500       1.110         XDUB      08:10:14      00066121961TRLO0 
1623       1.100         XDUB      12:25:06      00066129049TRLO0 
478       1.100         XDUB      12:25:06      00066129050TRLO0 
4000       1.100         XDUB      12:25:06      00066129051TRLO0 
968       1.098         XDUB      13:07:50      00066129998TRLO0 
5954       1.098         XDUB      13:07:50      00066129999TRLO0 
2134       1.094         XDUB      14:36:22      00066132900TRLO0 
3742       1.094         XDUB      14:36:22      00066132901TRLO0 
892       1.094         XDUB      14:36:22      00066132902TRLO0 
3806       1.088         XDUB      15:32:59      00066135613TRLO0 
2207       1.082         XDUB      15:51:09      00066136645TRLO0 
281       1.082         XDUB      15:51:09      00066136646TRLO0 
2415       1.082         XDUB      15:51:09      00066136647TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1000       95.00         XLON      08:10:05      00066121947TRLO0 
175       93.80         XLON      12:23:31      00066129039TRLO0 
4240       93.80         XLON      12:23:31      00066129040TRLO0 
1706       93.50         XLON      13:30:37      00066130572TRLO0 
580       93.50         XLON      13:30:37      00066130573TRLO0 
1334       93.50         XLON      13:30:37      00066130574TRLO0 
829       93.50         XLON      13:30:37      00066130575TRLO0 
1490       93.10         XLON      15:09:46      00066134373TRLO0 
1702       93.10         XLON      15:09:46      00066134374TRLO0 
1124       93.10         XLON      15:09:46      00066134375TRLO0 
2559       92.70         XLON      15:32:59      00066135614TRLO0 
3261       92.80         XLON      16:10:38      00066138151TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  255986 
EQS News ID:  1674593 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1674593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
