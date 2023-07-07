

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index strengthened in May to reach its highest level in six months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 109.5 in May from 108.1 in April.



This was the highest reading since November last year, when it was 109.6.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation declined to a 4-month low of 113.8 in May from 114.2 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the lagging index climbed to 106.1 from 105.5 in the previous month. The reading was the strongest since March 2020.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken