EcoFlow's Prime Day Sale Empowers Customers to Embrace Sustainable Energy Solutions

EcoFlow's Prime Day sale offers price reductions on RIVER power station and bundled package of RIVER power station and Extra Battery

Exclusive deals are available on Amazon during a limited period

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, is pleased to announce its highly anticipated Prime Day sale, taking place from 7th to 15th July, 2023. During this limited-time event, customers can access significant price reductions on a range of EcoFlow products, including RIVER portable power station, RIVER & Extra Battery, RIVER Pro & Extra Battery bundled packages and more newly launched products.

EcoFlow's Prime Day sale will be accessible through Amazon. Among the great offers are the RIVER portable power station & Extra Battery bundle, and the Delta Pro portable power station & Extra Battery bundle.

EcoFlow RIVER boasts the X-Stream fast charging technology and can charge from 0-80% in under an hour, or to full in 98 minutes flat, so that users will have ease of mind to focus on their adventure. During the Prime Day sale, the bundle enjoys 44% off of the original price AED 2669 leading to a price reduction of AED 1499. With an expandable capacity up to 25kWh, the DELTA Pro can power heavy-duty devices like refrigerators and air conditioners - even up to 240V and can be fully charged in about 2 hours. During the Prime Day sale, customers can enjoy a discount of up to AED 9639.

Additionally, customers can explore EcoFlow's DELTA Max during the Prime Day sale. The product's capacity can expand to 6048kWh when connected with two Smart Extra Batteries - enough for an average family's emergency energy need for two days. The DELTA Max comes in two models with different capacities. The DELTA Max 1600 & Extra Battery bundle, originally priced at AED 12868, enjoys 30% off during the sale. The DELTA Max 2000 & Extra Battery bundle is priced at AED 9999 during the Prime Day sale with a discount of 30% off.

EcoFlow aims to revolutionize how people access and utilise energy. With the launch of the Prime Day sale, an increasing number of products are made accessible for people who wants to live an adventurous lifestyle, break free from the confines of indoor spaces and discover the joy of living off the grid. For more information, please visit EcoFlow's website and Amazon store.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

For more information, please visit EcoFlow's official website: www.ecoflow.com/me-ar

