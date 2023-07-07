Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07
[07.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
06.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,088,579.04
10.0864
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
06.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,670,572.56
9.9599
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
06.07.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,504,060.00
USD
0
14,996,548.75
9.9707
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
06.07.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
376,717,719.70
99.7399