BrainTale, a medtech deciphering white matter to enable better brain care, spin-off of the Paris Region Greater Hospitals, presented preliminary results during the European Academy of Neurology (Budapest, July 1 4, 2023) and the World Parkinson congress (Barcelona, July 4 7, 2023) demonstrating the interest of its digital biomarker platform for the early and differential diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Vincent Perlbarg, co-founder, scientific director and president of BrainTale, has presented the results supporting the interest of BrainTale's digital biomarker platform for the care of patients suffering from the disease and the development of new therapies.

Long underestimated in neuroscience, white matter, which represents 60% to 80% of the human brain, plays a key role in its proper functioning, development, and aging, whether normal or pathological. Accordingly, since its creation in 2018, BrainTale has been developing non-invasive, accessible, effective and clinically validated measurement and prediction tools for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Affecting around 8.5 million people worldwide, the incidence of Parkinson's disease continues to rise and is still diagnosed far too late to effectively slow its progression, despite white matter lesions being identifiable at an early stage, particularly in the basal ganglia responsible for initiating and harmonizing muscle movements.

The results were presented from July 1-4th during EAN and on Thursday, July 6th at 11:30 a.m. CET with a poster entitled "Evaluation of a clinically validated digital platform to provide Diffusion MRI biomarkers in Parkinsonian syndrome". The prospectively acquired data from81 subjects (46 subjects with Parkinson's disease [PD], 18 subjects suffering from tauopathy [PSP], 10 subjects with ?-synucleinopathy [(MSAc] and 7 subjects with multiple system atrophy with phenotypes [MSAp]) were studied together with the team of Professor Stéphane Lehéricy, head of the Neuroradiology department at the Hôpital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris Region Greater Hospitals, France).

The results demonstrated the ability of differentiating patients' population based on statistically different (p<0.05) white matter quantification assessments for the different subject categories. Main outputs were as follow: decreased anisotropy fraction (AF) between the MSAc and PSP groups compared to the PD group and increased radial diffusivity (RD) between the MSAc group compared to the PD group.

These preliminary data highlight the relevance and sensitivity of BrainTale's white matter biomarkers to Parkinsonian syndromes, including early stages of Parkinson's disease. It paves the way to the possibility of using those brain biomarkers not only for a reliable, non-invasive and early differential diagnosis of Parkinson's syndromes, but also to help accelerate the development of new therapies. With the new version of the brainTale-care biomarker platform available since February 2023, centers and partners equipped with BrainTale's technology can now improve the care of these patients and help securing patients diagnosis.

"These initial results obtained in patients with Parkinson's syndromes monitored prospectively confirm the value of these biomarkers for differentiating tremor etiologies. In the long term, this could lead to improved management of such patients, particularly when symptoms are equivocal," comments Prof. Stéphane Lehéricy, Head of the Neuroradiology Department, Paris Region Greater Hospitals, France.

"The presentation of those first results in collaboration with Prof. Lehéricy's teams at these two major conferences strengthens BrainTale's strong commitment to patients suffering from Parkinson and Parkinson's related symptoms, for whom diagnostic and therapeutic options remain highly imperfect. The entire BrainTale team is highly committed to providing our solutions to all stakeholders," adds Vincent Perlbarg, co-founder, president and Chief Scientific Officer of the company.

About BrainTale

BrainTale is an innovative medtech company deciphering white matter to enable better brain care with clinically validated prognostic solutions. With non-invasive, sensitive and reliable measurements of white matter microstructure alterations, BrainTale offers a digital biomarkers platform to support clinical decision-making. BrainTale enables the identification of patients at risk, early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression and the effectiveness of treatments in neurology, in particular for demyelinating diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on more than 15 years of research and development, BrainTale's products are developed to meet the medical needs and expectations of healthcare professionals for the benefit of patients.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system and is now ISO 13485:2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

For more information, please visit www.braintale.eu

