Signing of a public-private partnership to promote the development of medicines and clinical trials for the benefit of public health in Morocco and Africa

Regen Lab, a Swiss medical technology company specializing in the research, development, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of proprietary tissue engineering products, announces the signing of a collaboration agreement with the Moroccan Ministries of Health and Industry, the Dassault Systèmes group (3DS), Baylor College of Medicine (Texas, USA) and the Moroccan Therapeutic Society (SOTHEMA, la Société Thérapeutique Marocaine), to create a fully integrated global operational structure dedicated to the deployment of regenerative medicine in Morocco and more widely in Africa.

With strong governance and sustainable funding mechanisms, this partnership will focus on the following objectives:

Develop international regulatory standards that take into account patient diversity

Conduct clinical research on diseases with high mortality rates (e.g. heart disease and cancers)

Launch a fully integrated platform, called "InSiDDe", meeting the high standards of FDA-registered GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) and registered with the FDA, for the development of accessible medicines

Integrate digital technologies into clinical trials («in silico clinical trial») to better measure the effectiveness of treatment, capture the heterogeneity of patient populations and adopt digital tools as well as cutting-edge technologies, including remote diagnosis

Train medical staff in cutting-edge technologies

Leverage 3DS technologies and the network of all our entities to attract human capital to Africa

Develop clinical research in Morocco through partnerships with university hospitals

Building the first clinical research hospital in compliance with US standards

Within this partnership, Regen Lab, a leader in regenerative medicine, will focus on:

Innovation (Laboratory and clinical studies)

Manufacture of tissue-engineered medical devices

Drug delivery and personalised medicine (oncology and preventive surgery)

Communication and dissemination of medical technologies

Finally, this partnership will help to create interactions with players in the ecosystem in the United States, in particular Long Island University, with which Regen Lab and 3DS signed a partnership agreement at the beginning of June to set up an industrial innovation accelerator dedicated to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

"We are proud to enter into such an agreement with highly recognised players in the healthcare sector. This partnership represents a tremendous lever to accelerate innovation in numerous therapeutic areas for the benefit of Moroccan public health, and ultimately to create a solid biotechnology industry on our territory,declared Prof. Khalid AIT TALEB, Minister of Health and Social Protection.

"Regen Lab is honoured to be part of this ecosystem of prestigious public and private players, and we are proud to be able to bring our expertise in regenerative medicine to the Moroccan public health authorities. The aim of this high-quality scientific collaboration is to produce and market new medical technologies for the benefit of Moroccan and, more broadly, African patients," adds Antoine TURZI, CEO of Regen Lab Group

About Regen Lab

Based in Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Regen Lab is a global commercial-stage medical technology company specialized in the research, development, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of proprietary tissue engineering solutions. The Company's solutions are marketed in more than 90 countries and generated total revenues of more than €40 million in 2022. The core technology of the Company focuses on the design of solutions for autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) based procedures, consisting in reinjecting the patient's own platelets into tissue lesions in order to stimulate tissue healing. The Company's original medical devices, commercialized primarily under the RegenKit brand, have been CE marked EU-MDR 2017/745 and approved by FDA and CFDA and are routinely used by physicians worldwide for the treatment of a wide variety of main indications currently including joint osteoarthritis, tendinopathies and dermo-esthetics. The Company's products are manufactured in the Group factories in Le Mont-sur-Lausanne (Switzerland), New York (USA) since Q3 2022 and Les Ulis (Paris region, France) starting Q3 2023, which the Company has built to meet its anticipated increasing demand for its new products.

More info about Regen Lab: https://www.regenlab.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries.

For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine is a health sciences university that creates knowledge and applies science and discoveries to further education, healthcare and community service locally and globally.

Baylor College of Medicine consistently ranks as a top choice for medical students, graduate students and health professions students.

For more information: www.bcm.edu

About SOTHEMA

SOTHEMA is a 100% Moroccan pharmaceutical laboratory, specialising in the manufacture and marketing of medicines since 1976. SOTHEMA represents 35 of the world's leading research and development laboratories.

For more information: www.sothema.com

